Dear Savvy Senior: What are the IRS requirements for filing income tax for seniors this year? I did not file a tax return last year because my income for 2018 was below the archiving requirements, but I got a part-time job at the end of last year, so I wonder if I should submit this year. – Semiretired

Dear Semi: Whether you need to file a federal income tax return this year not only depends on how much you earned last year (in 2019), but also on the source of that income, as well as your age and status.

Here is an overview of the thresholds for the IRS tax return for this tax season. For most people this is fairly easy. If your gross income for 2019 – including all taxable income, not including your social security benefits, unless you are married and submits a separate application – was below the threshold value for your archiving status and age, you may not have to file a tax return. But when it’s over, you do it.

>> Single: $ 12,200 ($ 13,850 if you are 65 or older by January 1, 2020)

>> Married filing together: $ 24,400 ($ 25,700 if you or your spouse are 65 or older, or $ 27,000 if you are both older than 65)

>> Married filing separately: $ 12,200 at any age

>> Head of household: $ 18,350 ($ 20,000 if 65 or older)

>> Eligible widow (s) with dependent child: $ 24,400 ($ 25,700 if 65 or older)

For a detailed overview of federal archiving requirements, along with information on taxable and non-taxable income, call the IRS at 800-829-3676 and request a free copy of the “Tax Guide for Seniors” (publication 554), or see IRS.gov/pub/irs-pdf/p554.pdf.

Look here too

However, there are some other financial situations that require you to file a tax return, even if your gross income falls under the IRS registration requirements. For example, if you earned more than $ 400 as a self-employed person in 2019, you owe special taxes, such as an alternative minimum tax, or get premium credits because you, your spouse, or a dependent person are enrolled in an Obamacare health insurance market plan.

You must also submit an application if you receive social security benefits and half of your benefits plus your other gross income and tax-free interest of more than $ 25,000, or $ 32,000 if you are married and file an application together.

To find out all this, the IRS offers an interactive tax assistant tool on its website that asks a series of questions to help you determine whether you should submit an application or whether you must submit an application because you must make a refund. It takes less than 15 minutes to complete.

You can access this tool at IRS.gov/help/ita – click on “Do I have to file a tax return?” Or you can get help by telephone by calling the IRS helpline at 800-829-1040. You can also get personal help at a tax office. See IRS.gov/localcontacts or call 800-829-1040 to find a center in your area.

Check your state

Even if you do not need to file a federal tax return this year, do not assume that you are also exempt from filing income tax. The rules for your state can be very different. Contact your tax authorities before you conclude that you are completely free. See Taxadmin.org/state-tax-agencies for links to state tax authorities.

Assistance with tax preparation

If you think you should submit a tax return this year, you can get help through the Tax Advice for the Elderly (TCE) program. TEC is sponsored by the IRS and offers free tax preparation and guidance to taxpayers with a medium and low income of 60 years and older. Call 800-906-9887 or go to IRS.treasury.gov/freetaxprep to find a service in your area.

Also contact AARP, a participant in the TCE program that offers free tax preparation at more than 4,800 national locations. Call 888-227-7669 or go to AARP.org/findtaxhelp to find an AARP Tax-Aide site. You do not have to be an AARP member to use this service.

Jim Miller contributes to NBC-TV’s ‘Today’ program and author of ‘The Savvy Senior’. Ask your questions to Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070; or visit savvysenior.org.

