Hopeful Democratic presidential senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) had an eventful night in New Hampshire as many important results were in her favor, further consolidating her place in the race to nominate her party.

According to results received on Tuesday evening, Klobuchar only left Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg behind, a feat that experts weren’t expecting. After Klobuchar, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) ranked fourth and former Vice President Joe Biden fifth.

“Hello, America,” said Klobuchar when the results were released. “I am Amy Klobuchar and I will beat Donald Trump.”

Klobuchar went on to say that her heart is full because she, her campaign, and her supporters “have exceeded the opportunities every step of the way.”

“We have exceeded the chances at every turn,” said Klobuchar. “We did it on the matter. We did it with ideas. And we did it with hard work. Because we are resilient, we are strong and we are the people of this great nation. “

Klobuchar also thanked her “staff and unstoppable volunteers” as well as her husband John Bessler and daughter Abigail.

Klobuchar promoted her attack on President Donald Trump, saying he “blames everyone for everything that goes wrong.”

“The president might as well have a sign on his desk that says,” The money stays somewhere else than here, “said Klobuchar. “He literally blames everyone for everything that goes wrong.”

The Minnesota Senator also said that President Trump’s “worst nightmare is that the people in the middle … have someone to vote for in November.”

Klobuchar also noted the excitement of her campaign and said they were excited to be coming to Nevada.

“We are in Nevada because the best is yet to come,” said the president hopefully.

Klobuchar continued to praise Elizabeth Warren during her speech when the results became known.

“People told me, just like they told her, that they didn’t think a woman could be elected,” Klobuchar told the small crowd of supporters that had gathered to see results. “In my case, it was elected to the US Senate. No woman had ever done it before. But I came back, exceeded my expectations and won. “

President Warren hoped that she would not outperform other candidates in New Hampshire and congratulated Klobuchar.

NEW: Senator Elizabeth Warren says Sanders, Buttigieg “had strong nights.”

“At the moment it is clear that Sen. Sanders and Mayor Buttigieg had good nights,” said Warren. “I would also like to congratulate my friend and colleague Amy Klobuchar for showing how wrong the experts can be when you count out a woman.”

“We worked really hard,” said Scott Merrick, a former representative of Klobuchar, New Hampshire State Director. “We have focused on rural, urban and suburban areas and we feel like we are not leaving any stone unturned.”

Several polls conducted in New Hampshire before the state’s main vote that evening showed that Klobuchar would be overwhelmed by other race candidates.

A poll of 500 registered Democrats and independent voters conducted at Emerson College on February 3-5, 2020 found that respondents favored both Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren over Klobuchar. Both Warren and Biden were 12 percent, while Klobuchar was 11 percent in the Emerson survey.

Mother Jones, a left-wing magazine, published an article Tuesday night that declared Klobuchar a “big winner” in New Hampshire.

“As we all know, the key to winning the media race is to do better than expected,” the article said. “By doing this, Amy Klobuchar knocked out the competition in New Hampshire tonight.”

“It rose from 9 percent in weekend polls to 12 percent in final polls to 20 percent in actual voting,” the article added. “It’s a flood of hell.”

As of 10:19 p.m. ET, with 76 percent of the counties in, Klobuchar was eight points ahead of its 11.7 percent real clear political average for the state.

