Senator Amy Klobuchar’s supporters promoted the #klomentum hashtag on social media after finishing third in the New Hampshire Democratic Primary on Tuesday.

With the hashtags #Klomentum and #Klobmentum, the fans of the Minnesota Senator called their performance in the first election campaign of 2020 “incredible” and a demonstration of their “viability” in the race.

When New Hampshire’s first results came on Wednesday morning, Klobuchar finished third with 19.8 percent of the vote after 87 percent of the counties reported their final results.

Klobuchar’s position in the race brought her just over 10 points ahead of former leaders Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren, leaving her to win with six of the 24 delegates.

Bernie Sanders was named the winner of the New Hampshire Democratic Elementary School in 2020 with 87% of the districts reported.
“Although there are still voices left, we outperformed the odds all the way,” Klobuchar told supporters in New Hampshire when the results arrived. “We did it in the matter, we did it with ideas.” , and we did it with hard work. “

Although the hashtags #Klomentum and #Klobmentum had not made it into the U.S. Twitter trending charts in the early morning, both supporters and critics of Klobuchar were active on them after their surprising third place.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my friend @amyklobuchar for her incredible performance in today’s New Hampshire Primary,” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz tweeted along with the # Klobmentum Day.

“Amy has consistently shown that she can bring people together and form a successful coalition to defeat Donald Trump.”

