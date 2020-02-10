Advertisement

KEENE, New Hampshire – Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) visited a hall with over 100 followers at a local state college on a snowy Monday morning.

In a word: “decency.”

Klobuchar offered her clear style and pragmatism of the Midwest as an alternative to President Donald Trump’s “noise” – and his extreme left-wing opponents.

She promised to give the president, whom she accused of serving his rich “Mar-a-Lago” friends, a “decency control”.

Klobuchar drew cheers from the crowd when she announced that she had finished third in the granite state in two recent polls ahead of the crucial area code on Tuesday.

She also applauded Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), whom she commended last week’s impeachment vote in the Senate for “presiding” over “abuse of power.” (Romney was the only senator in a party who crossed party boundaries.)

Klobuchar cited the fact that she had never lost an election before as inspiration for her chances in her current presidential election. And she said she enjoyed the thought of confronting Trump on the debate stage.

She provided an extensive family history – grandfather an iron ore miner, father an alcoholic in recovery – and then went through a comprehensive, detailed list of her policy proposals, ranging from climate change to health care, vocational training, and weapons control.

It was a bit monotonous at times – so much so that a news crew started packing up their gear while they were speaking – but it’s part of the image they want to present to voters: someone who focuses heavily on substance, not style ,

A man began to speak in tears when he described his objections to the federal arms policy and demanded that Klobuchar denounce former President Barack Obama and Attorney General Eric Holder for Operation Fast and Furious. She avoided the question.

“I am a unit,” she said, promising to take over the man she called the “commander in chief”.

