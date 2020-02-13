Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) is stepping up her efforts in Nevada after finishing third in the New Hampshire area code on Tuesday, giving her presidential campaign new enthusiasm.

Amanda Golden of NBC News reported that Klobuchar “will have over 50 NV employees and two field offices in the state by tomorrow (Thursday).” This news came several hours after the campaign announced early Thursday morning that $ 2.5 million had been raised since polls in New Hampshire closed.

NPR called Klobuchar the “great moderate hope” – a label that was once for former Vice President Joe Biden, whose political fate is slowing down in New Hampshire at a fifth pace.

Klobuchar’s positions, however, are not that moderate. She is one of the sponsors of the Green New Deal, first introduced by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), which proposes to switch the entire US economy to solar and wind power within 10 years while she the welfare state is expanding.

With regard to immigration, Klobuchar is now supporting a “path to citizenship” for illegal foreigners – even though she once took a harder line.

She was an avid inquisitor against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing in 2018 and questioned him about his drinking habits at high school when he was a student.

While it supports “universal health care”, Klobuchar supports a “public option” rather than “Medicare for All”. She shows a certain empathy for real-life views, although she does not agree with them. And she says she’ll keep the U.S. embassy in Israel in Jerusalem. Like other Democrats, she wants to raise taxes – but didn’t go as far as her rivals when she proposed “wealth tax”.

Nevada will be an important test for Klobuchar as other campaigns have been active there for much longer and the state is far more diverse than Iowa or New Hampshire, with a significant Latino electoral block.

The Nevada gatherings will take place on Saturday, February 22nd after a debate on Wednesday, February 19th.

