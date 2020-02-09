Advertisement

Irina Rakina looks over a Jade Buddha at Uno Langman antiques in Vancouver.

Jason Payne / PNG

Jim Houston left Vancouver to retire to Palm Springs in 2003. However, he took his art collection on the northwest coast with him.

Houston owned several pieces by Bill Reid, including a dogfish bronze that was originally designed for his famous Spirit of Haida Gwaii sculpture at the airport.

It had an elegant bronze by Robert Davidson, inspired by human faces carved in 19th century argillite pipes, and a beautiful wooden sculpture of a killer whale by Davidson’s brother Reg.

Historic pieces of art included an argillite tablet with geometric shapes from the mid-19th century, a hand-woven Haida spruce hat from 1880, and a hand-woven tlingite rattle basket from the same period.

Of course, he had several totems from artists like Don Yeomans, Tim Boyko and Doug Zilkie. The collection also includes works by well-known First Nations artists such as Ellen Neel, Susan Point and Jay Simeon.

Houston passed away in 2018 and his family offered his 300 square meter house for sale. Part of his estate was sold in Palm Springs, but the Vancouver antique dealer Uno Langmann convinced his family to bring much of his art back to Vancouver.

It is now available from Langmann in 2117 Granville. Going to the store on Fridays was like entering a private museum. A museum to take home when you have the money – Reids Dogfish Woman is for sale at $ 425,000.

Bill Reid’s monumental sculpture Dogfish Woman is on the right, Reg Davidson’s killer whale is on the left and Tim Boyko’s grizzly bear, frog and salmon totem is in the middle / in the back.

One of the most impressive pieces is not the northwest coast – it is a two-meter tall Jade Buddha on a bronze lotus throne.

Langmann said Houston commissioned sculptor Lyle Sopel to carve the Buddha out of £ 2,000 BC. Jade boulder. The sculpture took three years to complete and the finished product costs £ 780.

“As far as I know, it is one of the largest jade sculptures in the world,” said Langmann.

The inspiration for Houston’s Buddha was the seven-foot Jade Buddha at Wat Dhammamongkol in Thailand. Houston was blessed by Buddhist monks when he revealed it at his Palm Springs home in 2003.

The sculpture costs $ 950,000.

“A piece of jade (this size) would be a quarter of a million today, just for a rough piece of jade,” said Langmann.

Houston was born in Walla Walla, Washington and holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Washington. After two years with the US Air Force, he moved to Vancouver, where he lived for four decades.

“He was a great entrepreneur and philanthropist in Vancouver,” said Langmann.

Joanne Fink holds a handwoven Tlingit rattle basket from the Jim Houston collection from 1880.

Houston was a successful real estate agent, owned the Rocky Mountaineer train and was once owned by the Red Robin restaurant chain. He was very involved in charities in Vancouver and Palm Springs, where he had a second home for years before moving there all day.

Langmann said Houston designed his Palm Springs home around the art collection he put together in Vancouver. Some pieces were large – the red cedar totem designed by Yeomans is eight and a half feet tall – others were small, including a stunning 22 carat gold pendant by Jay Simeon with an abalone inlay.

But they were all exquisite and expensive. The Yeomans Raven and Frog totem costs $ 45,000, the Simeon pendant $ 22,000. The Haida spruce hat costs $ 28,000, the argillite plate $ 15,000, and the Tlingit rattle basket $ 8,500.

Joanne Fink holds a handwoven Haida spruce hat from the Jim Houston collection from 1880.

A Jay Simeon 22 carat gold pendant with abalone inlay from the Jim Houston collection.

A Bill Reid tie pin from the Jim Houston collection.

A two-digit banquet attributed to Rudolph Walton (Tlingit, born 1867) from the Jim Houston collection.

