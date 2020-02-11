Advertisement

Most countries have a famous dish or product that they wear as a badge of honor or that is proudly an integral part of their identity.

In order to protect their tradition or way of life, such countries ensure that these symbols of their culture and history are protected from criminals and imitators.

The French appreciate their champagne very much, the Scots cannot be infected with their whiskey, Parma ham can only come from Parma, and then there is the characteristic Cornish Pasty or Mozzarella.

Advertisement

All of these products have a distinctive origin that has been preserved over time and are a prime example of their identity, which is protected from counterfeiting and intruders.

So you think Cyprus should have no problem locking up its most famous export halloumi. The squeaky traditional cheese that is such a money-shaker that it is called “white gold”.

It is most likely the best to get out of Cyprus since Aphrodite emerged from the sea in search of romance.

There is no other cheese like Halloumi, you can grate, grill or roast it and it tastes delicious, the world cannot get enough of it.

There is nothing more Cypriot than Halloumi, but it has become a victim of its own popularity because there is nothing more Cypriot than turning a success story into a tragedy.

If this government cannot protect the Halloumi Cypriot community, what is the chance that the rest of us will serve our interests?

Things have gotten so bad that there is no agreement on how halloumi should be made, how it should look or how much goat milk should be poured into it.

Apparently there aren’t enough real Cypriot goats to figure out what kind of defeat the goal is to even have a quota.

Of course, Europeans just scratch their heads as they watch politicians, farmers and dairy farmers try to complicate the issue until it becomes a national emergency.

Nicosia sent a file to Brussels asking for Halloumi to be recognized as a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) product. That was six years ago.

Hostage of happiness

Halloumi is now a political hostage and a fairly typical homemade Cypriot mess where no one can agree on how to do it.

The only secret about the recipe is that there is no secret ingredient.

People invent it when they go with them.

It is not a good sign of a PDO product with “properties or characteristics that depend on both the region of production and the mode of production”.

The problem seems to be that halloumi is typically Cypriot, which means that manufacturing isn’t an exact science, but a little bit of everything that adds to the taste.

Today’s halloumi usually has a rubbery texture, but the traditionalists who maintain its PDO purity believe that it should be rock hard, folded, and bouncing off the walls.

This may fly in Cyprus, where we are used to accept the many faces of Halloumi, but for more sensitive foreign palates, folded Halloumi the size of a moon rock, it is not sold in Aldi or Tesco.

Being Puritan with Halloumi also affects the sale of Halloumi fries or many other new reincarnations of the white fabric.

Although Commandaria and Loukoumi Geroskipou have received a PDO award, Halloumi has to prevail among the many fraudsters.

There is no consensus when it comes to defending the halloumi brand, as exports of more than EUR 200 million are generated here, which means that the big business surpasses the traditionalists.

Typically, an emergency meeting convened by the president to prevent Halloumi from being held hostage to happiness has only highlighted the feeling of division and disagreement that prevails on all sides.

The producers argue that the PDO guidelines are unrealistic and unenforceable, while the government appears determined to take the painterly path around the problem, which would make Halloumi’s fate at best precarious.

Still, there is an oppressive topic if you want to follow the path.

Halloumi is as Cypriot as an argument with a taxi driver, but we do not have it, Cypriot football is full of corruption, but we have failed to exploit our natural energy wealth, but we cannot protect it.

Amidst the ruins of the Halloumi fiasco, there is evidence of a profound identity crisis in which “Made in Cyprus” stands for something completely different.

Advertisement