Advertisement

A federal lawsuit alleged that an inmate from Oklahoma District Prison employees may have died despite repeatedly requesting surveillance for several days that had just been released.

The lawsuit, filed in 2017 by Terral Ellis Jr. and his parents, alleges that the Ottawa County’s nurse and staff ignored or disregarded Ellis’ requests until he passed out on October 22, 2015, when he was taken to a hospital and died of sepsis and pneumonia.

“It’s a terrible, terrible death,” said Ellis family attorney Dan Smolen. “It is fun.”

Advertisement

Terral Ellis Jr. in undated family photo

KOTV

The district, its sheriff, former sheriff, prison staff, former nurse, and others are among those accused of culpable death and negligence. The suit looks for unspecified damage.

According to CBS Tulsa subsidiary KOTV, Ellis has reportedly responded to an outstanding DUI arrest warrant in Miami, Oklahoma prison. Smolen informed the station that Ellis would take care of the warrant so that he could take care of his child.

According to the records, he was in good health when he was sent to prison on October 10, 2015. Twelve days later, Ellis was hospitalized and died. He was 26 years old.

What the video shows

A voice identified as Ellis is repeated several times in the video “Help. Somebody helps”.

Other voices, including those of former prison guard Charles Shoemaker and former nurse Theresa Horn, have been identified by statements with them, said Smolen.

“We don’t call the emergency room,” Shoemaker once said. “We did that the other day.”

Later you hear Ellis Horn announce that his back is broken.

“Listen to me and shut up,” said Horn. “We have EMS come to examine you and there is nothing damned, there is nothing wrong with you, do you understand me?”

Still images of surveillance videos from Ottawa County Prison in Miami, Oklahoma, from days in October 2015 when Terral Ellis Jr. was detained

KOTV

Intervening prisoners

Smolen told KOTV that even other inmates might tell Ellis about the need for medical treatment, but according to the inmates, Ellis was consistently refused help by medical staff and the nurse.

“He would lie there and get sick over the days, and the inmates asked the prison staff to do something about it and they would not,” said Smolen.

“I can’t imagine sitting in her shoes and seeing what is shown on the video – he had to ask for help and then make people laugh at him, “Smolen told the broadcaster.

Smolen said the inmates finally got the staff to call paramedics, but the prison staff told the paramedics that Ellis had faked his illness so that he could bind himself.

Smolen said that he believes paramedics from Integris Baptist Healthcare in Oklahoma did not adequately care for Ellis and that he was eventually put in a solitary confinement cell.

“His pneumonia is progressing and they threaten to chain him to a metal buckle on the floor if he complains,” said Smolen.

Smolen said the paramedics were called a second time, then Ellis later died in the hospital.

Defendant’s comments sought

Horn and Shoemaker lawyers did not immediately respond to calls from The Associated Press for comment.

Ambre Gooch, a lawyer for Sheriff Jeremy Floyd, did not return a call to comment, but said in an email to online news agency The Frontier that the current sheriff is not responsible for what happened.

“Although Mr. Ellis’ death is sad and unfortunate, of course, it was not caused by an act or inaction by the sheriff in his official capacity,” wrote Gooch.

KOTV said it had contacted everyone involved, and the only one who came back to the station was Integris Baptist.

Advertisement