Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are known for their ultra-conservative views and their reality TV program, Counting On. Although they are among the most famous ultra-conservative Christian families, they are not the only ones trying to conquer the media world. A sister duo, who publishes videos under the name Girl Defined, has spent serious time cultivating a YouTube follower and has often caught the anger of followers critical of their lifestyles and beliefs. Now it seems that the duo is guilty of plagiarism.

Who are the brains behind Girl Defined?

Bethany Beal and Kristen Clark are behind the Girl Defined

Brand. The two sisters, with more than 150,000 subscribers on YouTube, focus

to what they perceive as cultural sins and discuss everything from pornography

to courting

in a chat format. Beal, who is married and also expects her first child

regularly posts on Instagram, where she has 24,000 followers.

Beal and Clark are considered small YouTubers. They yield to a relatively small demography, but as Buzzfeed notes, they were launched into semi-starry – at least according to internet standards – when Cody Ko and Noel Miller parodied the sister’s videos in 2018. A series of memes with the sisters made them on the internet.

The duo has since written several books and they have become relatively well known to people who follow the fundamentalist Christian community. In particular, Beal is discussed in particular in a Reddit community dedicated to fundamentalist families. Although they have no ministry in common with the wildly discussed Duggars or Bates family, they share many of the same ultra-conservative values ​​and see the same behavior as sin. However, one thing they apparently do not consider a sin is plagiarism.

What is the current Girl Defined Controversy about?

Without a crystal ball, YouTube went to YouTube on 7 February to discuss Beal and Clark’s dating questionnaire. The sister duo explained what they were looking for before they found their husband in a YouTube video earlier this week. They spent much of the video reading a long list of questions that they think every girl should ask her potential lovers before she gets serious. The questions, all 134, are exactly what you would expect from an ultra-conservative Christian dating in the modern world. There are questions about education, questions about work ethic and many questions about faith.

It all seems fairly standard, at least for members of that specific

religious cult, but Clark and Beal have added copyright to the bottom of the

list. However, there is one problem; have been a large part of the questions

directly from the Duggar family’s 423 questionnaire for potential suitors.

The long list is posted by Free

Jinger back in 2014.

Although the Duggar family has no copyright on the content to which they relate

created, many followers believe that Beal and Clark are intellectual

theft, because they have chosen to be protected by copyright on the content that they essentially have

stolen. The duo also claims to have come up with the questions themselves,

which seems unlikely. The items are largely copied word for word from

the

Questionnaire family Duggar. The Duggars never mentioned when they developed

the questionnaire or if they are the original authors.

Will the Duggar family respond?

In terms of family controversy, this situation is quite small

for the Duggar family. The family of 19 is quite busy with a couple

issues. First, they have one

imminent investigation by the Ministry of Homeland Security is on top

their house. Although the police have not been seen on the site lately, findings

of the study could be released at any time. The family is too

deal with the fall-out of Derick

Dillard’s social media is booming, which has become a public relationship

nightmare of sorts.

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar | Brendan Hoffman / Getty Images

It is unknown whether the Duggar family is even aware of Girl

Defined and their alleged ministry. If they get wind of their dating questionnaire

being lifted by an entity trying to make money with it, they can just take it

legal action. Followers must keep their eyes on Girl Defined

to find out what will happen. The Duggar family is unlikely to do this

address the problem publicly.

