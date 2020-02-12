Advertisement

Vijay Devarakonda made history with his film Arjun Reddy. The film had been phenomenally well received at the box office in the south, and soon even Bollywood had a remake with Kabir Singh, in which Shahid Kapoor played the role and the effect was about the same.

Now Vijay Devarakonda is ready for his Bollywood debut and we can’t wait to see this piece on screen in Karan Johar’s Production Fighter and join him as his lead actress would be Ananya Panday. Latest reports surrounding the film suggest that Vijay has finished filming Fighter’s first schedule and is preparing for the second schedule, where he will be shooting with Ananya Panday. Ananya will join the team in the last week of March or the first week of April. Vijay is also undergoing mixed martial arts training and Fighter is said to be a heavy action film.

Vijay Devarakonda is currently preparing for its Valentine’s Day release, World Famous Lover, in which Rashi Khanna will play the lead role. We can’t wait to see this piece in a Bollywood film. What about you?

