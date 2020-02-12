Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Andre Iguodala reached a mutual agreement with the Memphis Grizzlies that he will sit the season prior to an exchange

Andre Iguodala responds to the young core of the Memphis Grizzlies regarding their thoughts about him sitting outside

Andre Iguodala was part of a trade that sent him to the Miami Heat

The trading situation of Andre Iguodala has changed for the Memphis Grizzlies. The former MVP final was a piece acquired by the Memphis Grizzlies in the off season. However, he was unable to adjust the team because the organization reached a mutual agreement that Andre Iguodala would eventually be traded. He spent the first half of the season training outside the team.

As the trade deadline drew closer, the young core of the Memphis Grizzlies spoke about their thoughts about the veteran who was sitting there. Dillon Brooks was the first to speak to him publicly about this and said he can’t wait for the team to swap Andre Iguodala. “A man who is on our team but doesn’t want to be on our team. I can’t wait until we find a way to trade him so we can play him and show him what Memphis is really about,” Dillon said

Star rookie Yes Morant then in consultation retweeted the quote from Dillon Brooks.

Because Ja Morant just defended his team, this followed a little online back and forth interaction with dual MVP Stephen Curry.

However, the two are currently in good terms and have mutual respect for each other.

Much can be said for Andre Iguodala, since he recently shared that he is happy for the young players of Memphis Grizzlies. “I love all those guys, I’ve seen them play, Dillon plays really well this year and Ya’s rookie of the year: a phenomenal talent.”

He then continued to share advice with Dillon Brooks with the new contract he received. “Save your money young guy. Take care of your chicken and your mentals, “said the former All-Star.

Andre Iguodala now plays for the Miami Heat, as he was part of the package with players such as Justise Winslow and Jae Crowder in the mix. Although Andre Iguodala is not known as a high volume scorer, he brings much more to the team with his leadership and defense. He is NBA champion three times and won the Finals MVP prize during the 2015 Golden State Warriors title run.

Andre Iguodala # 9 of the Golden State Warriors dunks in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Four of the 2018 NBA final at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Kyle Terada – Pool / Getty Images

