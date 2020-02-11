Advertisement

“Narrative” is not a word that appears too often in media interviews, but Andrew Conway had it closed and loaded when he sat down for a sponsorship event in Dublin.

First was the, yes, narrative that he felt surrounded by the win over Scotland on matchday one: “You would swear we lost it”, and then came the contrasting coverage after the win over Wales: “Now we will probably.” be the best team in the world for a week or two. “

Then, according to the Münster winger, what happens against England in Twickenham will determine what will be written after this game.

It is almost as if performances and results can change and this can be reflected in the print.

“We won’t be too far ahead,” he said.

It’s a lot of fun to read a lot of stuff after the game in Scotland, but those are the stories that are driven most of the time.

“I think we don’t worry too much about the stories that came to Scotland [that’s the key]. We didn’t all think we were in trouble.” Now, after a good win against Wales, we don’t think we’re world champions.

“It is trying to stay somewhere in the middle and realize that we are on the right track, on the right track, we have new people and we have to keep looking ahead and working hard.”

Conway has received rave reviews after his appearance against Wales, and rightly remains on the floor after such positive tales, but was less impressed by the earlier coverage of the Scrum Half selection campaign.

Conor Murray vs. John Cooney – Clickbait Heaven as far as the former Leinster man was concerned.

“Again, we are going back to the story of you that makes John Cooney’s story play well,” he said.

“It’s a good read, it’s a good story. One guy plays well in the north, another with Munster who has problems.

I’m not saying that you came up with something, but papers that I have accepted are being sold. It’s a good clickbait.

“Obviously Conor took it on and worked really hard and played really well in the last few games.

“Cooney and Luke McGrath also played very well. People react differently to this kind of criticism. Some people go into their shells, others work a little harder.

“Conor is a world class player. But you won’t be playing world class every week. That’s not how it works.

“When people perform below their absolute world-class level and a rival plays well and scores goals at the same time, that’s what drives it.

“In the end, a few legs grew and it became a popular debate. And I’m not saying that it was an unfair debate. Is not it.

“Because John played some world-class stuff and that’s a fact. But it definitely made Conor silence a few people.”

Peter O’Mahony, Conway’s red skipper, was another player who fell victim to the clickbait mania, although the Cork man was actually dropped by Andy Farrell for the opening game against Scotland.

He came after four minutes when the unfortunate Caelan Doris was injured on his debut and has impressed since then – no surprise to Conway.

“It’s great, it was a response to being in the bank, probably the first time in a long time for Ireland,” he said.

It shows a lot of character to respond to the bank. You wouldn’t have noticed that he was on the bench all week.

“He’s a real leader in the group. He showed some serious leadership skills and then came off the bench after four minutes to have a great game and to support that was incredibly impressive. He’s a big moment player and he’s getting more and more involved, that’s a fair amount. He achieves sales at crucial times and wins key positions. “

Conway had more action himself on Saturday and for the first time in his career could start in Ireland three times in a row when he plays against England.

“I haven’t looked at it yet, but I was pretty happy after the feeling of the day,” he said. “I have a lot more commitments, both sides of the ball, in attack and defense, a few kicks and I am hard hunted. I missed a couple of duels and was still able to get a little more on the ball, add more value in the attack and work a little smarter to show up in positions where I could be more effective.

“It was a good day, a good team effort for the majority.”

A good day – that’s the story. Until the next game.

