We supported regulator Andrew Do in 2016 because he consistently works to make the county do more against homelessness and because he knows how important it is to keep the government within limits.

We are not sure whether Do is the same in all respects, but Do is still available for re-election on March 3.

This time, when he met with our editorial team four years ago, Do emphasized the homelessness and tremendous progress the county has made in recent years and his interest in building on this progress effectively.

“The government spends a lot of money,” he said, noting that it is important that spending is effective.

In particular, Do praised the Orange County Housing Trust Fund and efforts such as the Be Well Center to better meet the mental health needs of those in need.

We encourage him to continue working with his colleagues and everyone involved to build on these efforts in both the public and private sectors.

We also urge him to heed the criticism of some of his challengers that he needs to better deal with his voters.

And although we disagree with Do regarding trams or cannabis policy, we believe that he is the candidate who is most likely to focus the district government on the core issues that the district needs to address.

