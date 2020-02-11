Advertisement

Democrat Andrew Yang, an entrepreneur who campaigned for a universal basic income that raised $ 1,000 per adult per month, suspended his 2020 offer on Tuesday. Shortly thereafter, Colorado Senator Michael Bennet ended his long term as president and failed to break out of a crowded democratic field dominated by other moderate candidates, including Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, and Amy Klobuchar.

Yang spent most of January in the lead-off caucus state, including a 17-day bus tour, telling voters that his goal in Iowa would “shock the world.”

His national press officer, Erick Sanchez, confirmed the decision. It came when he was expecting poor performance in New Hampshire primary school.

The 45-year-old was one of the breakout stars of the democratic primary race. He built up a fan base that mostly started online, but was expanded to give him enough donors and dialing numbers for the first six debates.

He survived senators and governors and, after initially self-financing his campaign, raised more money than most of his rivals. It raised over $ 16 million in the last quarter of last year. It was a bigger stretch than anyone else except the four best candidates: Vermont’s Sen. Bernie Sanders, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Yang grew his outsider candidacy by fighting as a non-politician, unconventional campaign events – from bowling to ax throwing – with serious talks about the millions of jobs lost through automation and artificial intelligence and the dark prospects for American jobs and mixed communities.

The graduate of Brown University and Columbia Law School gave campaign lectures full of statistics and studies that were often reminiscent of a business seminar. His followers, known as Yang Gang, put on blue hats and pins with the word MATH – short for his slogan Make America Think Harder.

Yang promoted his signature edition of universal basic income, which he called the “freedom dividend,” by announcing during a debate that he would select individuals for the $ 1,000 monthly checks. The statement raised questions about whether he was trying to buy votes, but also caused a stir online and helped the campaign create a list of possible supporters.

His poll ratings were high enough to qualify for all debates in 2019 along with his fundraising strength, although he didn’t have the Democratic National Committee’s qualifications to participate in the January debate in Iowa. He qualified for the February debate in New Hampshire.

Bennet, 55, was a late participant in the race, most of whom was trying to win New Hampshire. He did not officially announce his candidacy until the end of April after he finished treatment for prostate cancer. He was the seventh senator and the second white Colorado presenter to join the field, which made it difficult for him to stand out.

Bennet ran on a centrist platform and set himself the task of defying the trend of some candidates for lively, liberal proposals. Instead of accepting Medicare for All and free college, Bennet used his Real Deal platform with more modest but still ambitious goals. These included annual payments to families with children under the age of 18 of $ 3,000 or more, enabling people to purchase an expanded form of Medicare and a $ 1 trillion affordability plan.

But while his articulated and passionate centrism has been praised by experts and seasoned Democrats, Bennet struggled to sign up for the polls, and he hovered on the lowest level of the field, although he struggled with 50 New Hampshire town halls more than other contestants the last ten weeks. After July, Bennet never polled enough or raised enough to qualify for the debate again.

The main obstacle for Bennet was Biden, who as a moderate, with the support of the establishment, took up the space that the Senator’s campaign in Colorado focused on. Bennet’s late entry also hobbled him. Because of his cancer diagnosis, he had to postpone his candidacy and hardly qualified for the first presidential debate. Bennet quickly began to contest the increasingly stringent National Democratic Committee qualification rules, complaining that this was an unfair advantage to cable television staples that had been campaigning months or even years earlier.

In the end, he placed his bet on the path of his political mentor, former Colorado Senator Gary Hart, who was a surprise victory in the 1984 New Hampshire Democratic presidential election and almost won the nomination. Bennet promised to hold 50 town halls in New Hampshire in the final weeks of the campaign, spending almost every free moment there.

