Entrepreneur Andrew Yang broke off the Democratic race just a moment before Tuesday’s results in the New Hampshire primary were announced in a tweet from PBS NewsHour’s Yamiche Alcindor.

BREAKING: Andrew Yang is leaving the Democratic Presidential competition for the White House. “The decision was pretty clear,” Yang’s campaign manager tells me. “It doesn’t feel honest to continue taking money and enthusiasm from our supporters, but also from the Democratic Party.”

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang speaks during a campaign event at Hopkinton Town Hall on February 9, 2020 in Hopkinton, New Hampshire.

Scott Eisen / Getty

Zach Graumann, Yang’s campaign manager, also said to me: “It was an honor and disappointment for him (Yang) to be the only person of color in this phase of debate (December) and to leave the race at a high level … it doesn’t reflect the whole country. “

Yang speaks at 8.15 p.m.

Iowa’s caucus ended with Yang receiving no delegates and only one percent of the vote. He was sixth ahead of billionaire businessman Tom Steyer. After his poor performance in Iowa, Yang fired dozens of campaign workers, including his deputy national political director.

Yang’s reduced campaign went to New Hampshire’s Primary with high hopes. In a statement in February, Yang’s campaign leader Zach Graumann said Yang would “continue to fight.”

“As part of our original plans following the Iowa Caucuses, we are winding down our Iowa operations and restructuring to keep up with the primary approaches in New Hampshire,” Graumann wrote. “These actions are a natural evolution of the campaign to Iowa, just like other campaigns, and Andrew Yang will continue to fight for the voices of the more than 400,000 supporters who have donated to and contributed to the campaign for our country’s future.”

This is an evolving story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

