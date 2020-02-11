Advertisement

Andrew Yang retired from the presidential race on Tuesday shortly after polls in the New Hampshire area code ended. “You know, I’m the mathematician and the numbers show that we won’t win this race,” Yang told fans in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Yang’s two-year run catapulted the philanthropist from the dark into the national spotlight.

Yang entered the race in late 2017 as a stranger with no donor list. He had not taken office or office, and his political agenda focused primarily on creating a “universal basic income” of $ 1,000 for every American over the age of 18. Yang’s “Freedom Dividend” was such an integral part of his candidacy that his original campaign website was named after her.

Advertisement

Andrew Yang

More

More in Andrew Yang

“We went from a mailing list that only started with my Gmail contact list to receiving donations from over 400,000 people across the country and millions more who supported this campaign,” said Yang. “One of the things I’m most proud of: we gave 13 families across the country $ 1,000 a month.”

Andrew Yang speaks to supporters in New Hampshire after dropping out of the 2020 presidential race.

CBS news

The Manhattan businessman and philanthropist ran a campaign that was partly populist, partly futuristic. He called for new rules to protect American workers from the inevitable omnipresence of automation, to remove GDP as a measure of national success in favor of quality of life measurements, and to decouple an individual’s economic value from its human value.

He accused companies like Amazon of “sucking up” billions in profits, closing retail stores, hollowing out communities, and not paying taxes. In his stump speeches, robot trucks and the value of the personal data of the individual were often mentioned.

Yang’s laid-back style (he didn’t bother with debates) and his outsider status made him something of a novelty in national media coverage, a phenomenon that was compounded by his penchant for entertaining stunts: he surfed at his events, sprayed whipped cream in the mouth of supporters and announced lottery-style competitions in the debate phase. Headlines called him a “random man” who ran for president.

However, Yang’s campaign repeatedly contradicted expectations. With the help of his incredibly passionate group of supporters, known colloquially as the “Yang Gang,” he overtook more than a dozen career politicians, including governors, seated US senators, and seated US congressmen.

He qualified for every democratic debate in 2019 and only managed to reach the stage once in early 2020 due to a lack of coordination on the holidays. In the last six months of 2019, he raised $ 26.5 million, an impressive amount for a political newbie. He was also the last color candidate to appear in the democratic debate, which he called “honor and disappointment”.

But ultimately Yang’s run in New Hampshire ended. Before the votes were cast, Yang said to his followers, “If it doesn’t come from New Hampshire, it will die.”

Nevertheless, Yang’s influence on future party politics will be felt. His Yang Gang proved to be a strong fund-raising group, and his support for UBI has brought the idea to the national political discussion in a new way.

Nicole Sganga contributed to the reporting.

Advertisement