Businessman Andrew Yang has condemned President Donald Trump as a “symptom of a disease” that has been common in America for decades.

Yang, who is running as a Democratic candidate for the 2020 presidential election, spoke on Friday in a debate in New Hampshire that included former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer.

During the debate, Buttigieg said that if the Democrats wanted to win in 2020, they should be “ready to move on from the game book we have relied on in the past”.

The former mayor of South Bend referred to Trump’s recent acquittal for the impeachment process, adding: “If the Senate was previously the jury, you are now the jury. The American people are the jury that passed the final judgment on this president and the EU senators like the GOP that protected him. “

Yang, who, according to CNN, had the least time to speak during the debate, questioned the statement and fired back that Trump’s victory had been misunderstood.

“Trump is not the cause of all our problems and we make a mistake if we act the way he is,” said Yang. “It is a symptom of a disease that has been building up in our communities for years and decades. It is our job to do the harder work of actually curing the disease.”

“Most Americans feel that political parties have been playing – losing – losing – against you for years and you know who lost all the time? We have.

“Our congregations have. Our congregations have disintegrated under our feet. That’s why Iowa, a traditional swing state, went to Trump by almost 10 points. That’s why Ohio, a traditional swing state, is now so red that I’m told that we are. ” I’m not even going to advertise there, “he continued.” These communities are seeing their ways of life being shattered.

“We automated four million manufacturing orders when we counted, we close 30 percent of the stores and shopping centers in New Hampshire and Amazon, the force behind it literally doesn’t pay taxes. These are the changes that Americans see and feel around us.” Day.

He added: “If we work hard to solve these problems, we will not only defeat Donald Trump in the fall, but we will actually be able to advance our communities.”

It is not the first time that Yang has made similar cases. In December last year, he made similar statements in an interview with ABC News. “The Democratic Party … behaves as if Donald Trump is the cause of all our problems. He is a symptom and we need to cure the underlying disease,” he said at the time, RealClearPolitics reported.

Yang has proposed a form of universal basic income (UBI) called the “Freedom Dividend” to combat job loss through automation. According to Yang, major technology giants such as Google, Facebook and Amazon US citizens should have to pay to use their data.

Trump was acquitted in the Senate earlier this week for both impeachment proceedings. The Iowa gatherings ended in mass confusion as software that was supposed to count votes didn’t work. Buttigieg and Sanders stayed close together at the top of the results.

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang speaks to reporters in the spinning room after the Democratic presidential debate at St. Anselm College on February 7, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Win McNamee / Getty

