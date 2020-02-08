Advertisement

Businessman Andrew Yang has condemned President Donald Trump as a “symptom of a disease” that has been common in America for decades.

Yang, who is running as a Democratic candidate for the 2020 presidential election, spoke on Friday in a debate in New Hampshire that included former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer.

Who won the eighth democratic debate in New Hampshire?

