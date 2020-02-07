Advertisement

Android apps that are said to improve a user’s phone’s performance offered researchers the ability to download thousands of malware variants.

According to Trend Micro, the applications have been lurking in the Google Play Store since 2017 – they have been downloaded more than 470,000 times in total – and presented opportunities to improve device performance by cleaning or deleting files.

Cybersecurity company experts said the malicious apps could even try to compromise a user’s Facebook and Google credentials.

