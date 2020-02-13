Before Chinese smartphone companies like Xiaomi, Vivo and even Huawei dominated the Chinese market, Andy Rubin, the fired manager behind the Android operating system, had a real chance of becoming a smartphone player with his new smartphone called “Essential”.

While nobody had expected the company’s “Essential Products” to be a hit, Rubin might have thought that one day Google would be tempted to buy the company instead of HTC, which eventually gave way to the Pixel Phone. I think the essential phone was a lot better than HTC’s. Although I’m sure diehard HTC fans will see things differently.

The day after Rubin announced his company and smartphone, Patently Apple released a patent report on a future Essential Phone project, adding unique accessories that can be plugged into the back of the phone, as shown in the following patent images.

In October of last year, Rubin announced that they were working on a brand new smartphone form factor called “Project GEM”, available in many colors, as shown below. They opted for a completely different, if not strange, design that would have developers starting from scratch. I’m sure it didn’t go down well.

Too late, the time is up, bye

Today Essential released the last corporate update as follows:

In October we launched Project GEM, a new mobile experience that our hardware, software and cloud teams have built and tested in recent years. Our vision was to invent a mobile computing paradigm that would fit more seamlessly into people’s lifestyle needs. Despite our efforts, we have now taken Gem as far as possible and, unfortunately, have no clear way to deliver it to customers. With this in mind We made the difficult decision to shut down and shut down Essential.

We are incredibly grateful to our employees in Palo Alto and Bangalore as well as to our global partners for their help and commitment to bring this concept to life. The CloudMagic team came to us last year and supported the development of Gem in addition to providing Newton Mail, a cross-platform email app that many like. ”

You can read the rest of your final statement here and watch up to four videos about your last device. The one about voice activation mode was of little interest.