Andy Rubin, co-founder of the Android operating system, founded a company called Essential in 2015, which focuses on smartphones. Essential launched its Essential Phone PH-1 in 2017 and introduced a 5.71-inch device made of titanium and ceramic with a continuous QHD display.

The Essential Phone was praised for its design, but reviews gave bugs to the camera, display, and other features, and it was never popular enough to compete with other companies’ flagship smartphones.

The essential phone

Essential announced the Gem in October 2019, a replacement for the Essential Phone, but the Gem will never be released since Essential announced today that it will be shutting down.



Our vision was to invent a mobile computing paradigm that would fit seamlessly into people’s lifestyle needs. Despite our efforts, we have now taken Gem as far as possible and, unfortunately, have no clear way to deliver it to customers. With that in mind, we made the difficult decision to shut down and shutdown Essential. Essential.Essential took over the CloudMagic team and its cross-platform Newton Mail app last year, which is also affected by the closure of the company.

Essential will no longer provide updates for the Essential Phone. While it continues to work, no future software updates or customer support are available. Newton Mail will be available until April 30, 2020.

The unpublished Essential Gem

Essential says it expresses its “deepest thanks” to the Essential and Newton mail communities for their “support and passion for our vision”.

Essential secured over $ 330 million in financing when launched, and at one point the company had a valuation of $ 1 billion. Essential was affected by poor phone sales and an inability to launch another product.