Essential, a company founded by Andy Rubin with the goal of developing user-friendly devices that are tailored to the most important needs, announced the cessation of operations this week.

Andy Rubin, who led the development of Google’s Android operating system, founded Essential in 2015. It took the company two years to design and build its first Essential PH-1 smartphone, which was delivered in a titanium case with a ceramic back. Minimalist iPhone 5-like design, large edge-to-edge display with raindrop camera for selfies and “pure” Android without a fancy user interface. The handset looked pretty innovative in 2017, but all of its key features (except for expensive materials) appeared on cheaper or more popular devices months later, so the product lost a significant part of its appeal. As a result, sales of the PH-1 were negligible.

After launching its first handset, the company promised to launch additional hardware and software products, including a smart home assistant, a variety of accessories for the PH-1, and even its own operating system. Finally, only a 360-degree camera and a 3.5 mm audio jack adapter came on the market.

Already in October, the company presented its mobile Project Gem experience, which was a small smartphone with basic functions that the company should turn around or at least attract new investors. Essential doesn’t seem to have a way to complete Gem’s development, which is why it has to (at least officially) close its doors. (This means that they “had no way of delivering the product to consumers.”)

The company’s statement is as follows:

“Despite our efforts, we have now taken Gem as far as possible and unfortunately have no clear way to deliver it to customers.” With that in mind, we made the difficult decision to shut down and shutdown Essential. “

Essential will no longer offer its PH-1 customers an updated Android operating system. The February 3 security update is the last one released by the company for the PH-1. Essential will also terminate the Newton Mail service on April 30, 2020. Fans of the device, who know how to create software, can pre-create the PH-1 vendor’s image and everything else needed to hack the smartphone on essentials Github.

