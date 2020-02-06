Advertisement

Angela Simmons says people shouldn’t read too much into their cute dance video Bow wow – She knows what she WANT, but says she should apply the brakes.

Angela was on “TMZ Live” on Thursday and we asked about her viral TikTok with Bow Wow. As you know … Angela and Bow have been convinced that the video is a sign that love is in the air again.

But, Rev. RunThe daughter pours cold water on the idea of ​​a newly sparked romance … she says they are not together again. At least not yet.

Angela tells us that things between her and Bow Wow are strictly platonic for now. After all, they have known each other since their youth and she explains why they have been close all the time.

We know that this is not the update most fans were hoping for. But watch out and listen carefully, because Angela doesn’t lock the door exactly and throws the key away.

