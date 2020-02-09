Advertisement

Angelina Jolie made headlines earlier after she shockedly kissed her brother, James Haven, during an award ceremony.

During the 2000 Oscars, Jolie was accompanied by her brother to the formal event. Photos of the brothers and sisters show that they lock lips with their eyes closed.

The controversial snap made headlines after Jolie declared that she was so in love with her brother and stated that she is nothing without him. Although the brothers and sisters were confronted with criticism because of their overly affectionate nature, Jolie did not seem to care.

During an episode of “Saturday Night Live” two decades ago, the kiss of Jolie and Haven was mocked. Jolie couldn’t help but defended her relationship with her brother.

“It wasn’t an open-mouthed kiss,” Jolie said. The actress could not believe that something so beautiful and pure was turned into a circus.

Shortly thereafter, a friend near Jolie and Haven revealed that the brothers and sisters were with their deceased mother, Marcheline Bertrand, who fought cancer before they went to the award ceremony.

As such, the brothers and sisters must have felt great to have been with the Oscars, as they cared for their mother only hours later. The happiness and excitement of Jolie and Haven being together at the award ceremony may have encouraged them to kiss each other.

Meanwhile, Jolie also made headlines this week after it was reported that her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, had finally won the war against him by the star “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.”

In 2018, a source revealed that Jolie started a whisper campaign to paint Pitt as a beaten father while fighting for custody of their six children. Jolie’s attempts, however, apparently fell on deaf ears.

“I felt – and so did many of us – that Brad was muffled during his relationship with Angelina. He was far away. And now we have it back, “a source told page Six.

Pitt is expected to appear at the Oscars, but it is still unclear whether Jolie will be there.

American actress Angelina Jolie on the red carpet during the European premiere of the film “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” in London on October 9, 2019 Photo: AFP / ISABEL INFANTES

