The deal that would have brought Joc Pederson and Ross Stripling to the angels was apparently sunk by owner Arte Moreno.

According to a report in The Athletic, Moreno was frustrated with the delay the Dodgers caused when they spent more than five days working out the Mookie Betts deal that had to take place before they could finalize their deal with the Angels.

Director General Billy Eppler made a vague statement about the unfinished business.

“There are many components in deals that need to be met before you get to a point where you call and inform players,” said Eppler. “We have not been able to get to this point and, out of fairness towards our players and players with other organizations, we will not make any further comments.”

Moreno declined to respond to Eppler’s testimony on Monday. On one of the first days of spring, it traditionally addresses media representatives. Pitchers and catchers are expected to report on Tuesday, with the first full-squad training on February 17.

Last Tuesday night, several outlets reported that the Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins had agreed to a three-way deal that would send Betts and David Price to the Dodgers.

At about the same time there were reports of a similar deal between the Dodgers and Angels in which Pederson and Stripling were sent to the Angels against Luís Rengifo. Each team added at least one other prospect.

The initial Betts trade did not materialize, however, because the Red Sox had problems with the twins’ medical reports about the Brusdae Graterol prospectus.

It wasn’t cleared until Sunday when the three teams finally agreed to make two separate trades, rather than a three-way deal. Until then, Moreno was supposedly so annoyed by the delay that he pulled the angels out of their business.

The collapse angered Angels fans and left the club to open spring training with a rotation that many observers consider flat for something.

Shohei Ohtani, who will be at the innings limit upon his return from surgery with Tommy John, is the best pitcher in a group that includes Dylan Bundy, Griffin Canning, Andrew Heaney and Julio Teheran.

The angels could still try to do business for a pitcher like Matthew Boyd or Jon Gray, but so far their offer prices have been higher than Eppler is willing to meet.

Pederson didn’t have a need for the angels, but he would have offered extra pop in the middle of the lineup, at least for right-handed pitchers.

Now the angels have Brian Goodwin as their real field player, with top view Jo Adell, who is waiting in the wings.

