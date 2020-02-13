The Angrezi Medium trailer arrived on Thursday and it’s all Irrfan Khan fans have been waiting for. The film with the actors Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Radhika Madan is a continuation of the 2017 film Hindi Medium.

The trailer begins with Irrfan, who attends an event at his daughter’s school played by Radhika. He is called to the stage where he has to give a short speech – which he does in broken English. A few seconds later we see Radhika asking her father, the owner of a candy store, to send her abroad to study. The rest of the trailer follows what happens after Irrfan decides to send his daughter to the UK to study. Irrfan is at its best.

Watch the Angrezi Medium trailer here:

Before the trailer started, the movers and shakers released a video on Wednesday in which Irrfan talks to his fans. “Hello, brothers and sisters,” Irrfan says in a voiceover in Hindi. “I am with you and not with you. This film, Angrezi Medium, is very special to me. I really wanted to promote this film as passionately as we made it, but there are some “unwanted guests” in my body that bother me. I will keep you up to date on this. “

“There is a saying:” If life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. “It feels good to hear, but when life really gives you lemons, making lemons is really difficult,” continues Irrfan. The video contains moments from the filming of the film. The recordings behind the scenes with Dimple, Kareena, Deepak Dobriyal and Ranvir Shorey leave a warm feeling in the heart. When Irrfan logs out and says “Wait for me”, there’s definitely a lump in your throat.

Angrezi Medium Trailer is a heart-warming life story.

Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor and had been in London for treatment since March 2018. He was reportedly operated on after filming in London.

Angrezi Medium is a Maddock film and was directed by Homi Adajania. Hindi Medium was staged by Saket Choudhary and played Pakistani actress Saba Qamar as the female lead.

