Zemen Zerihun thought he had left farming behind and found the ticket for a better life when he started cutting fabric for a clothing company in a huge industrial park in southern Ethiopia.

But the 22-year-old quit within a few months, was tired of working eight hours a day, six days a week and still not living and earned $ 35 a month.

Managers were so strict that they would go to bathrooms and drag out employees who were deemed too long, he said.

His supervisor would scold him “slowly” and “lazy” if he couldn’t keep up with the production line, he told AFP.

“After I started working for the company, I suffered,” he said. “The supervisors treat you like animals.”

Experiences like him emphasize a major challenge for Ethiopia to embrace industrialization and to become less dependent on agriculture.

By attracting foreign investors through cheap labor, it wants to follow the model of China and other Asian countries by creating a robust manufacturing sector that can provide much needed jobs for young workers.

But despite high unemployment, young Ethiopians do not agree and prefer to quit instead of staying in a job where they feel underpaid and not respected.

Thousands of employees have already left the country’s new and growing network of industrial parks.

In the Hawassa Industrial Park, where Zemen worked, staff turnover fluctuated around 100 percent in 2017-18, according to a May 2019 report from the Stern Center for Business and Human Rights at New York University.

The additional recruitment and training costs are an important reason why, in the eyes of manufacturers, Ethiopian workers have “proven to be considerably more expensive than the government initially advertised,” the report said.

Government officials say they are taking steps to address employee concerns and to balance them with the interests of industry representatives.

But the labor organizers claim that the measures are too few, too late, leaving them no choice but to start uniting the parks – a development that, according to Zemen, is already far too late.

“The government must pay attention to what is happening in the industrial parks,” he said.

“They think they are giving everyone good jobs, but some employees are struggling.”

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sees industrial parks as an important growth engine that can help to keep up unrest prior to the provisionally planned elections for August.

However, the strategy was adopted for several years before Abiy came to power after the government realized in 2014 that agriculture could not provide enough jobs for a thriving population, said Arkebe Oqubay, an architect of the strategy and now special adviser to the prime minister.

Ethiopia is one of Africa’s fastest growing economies, but youth unemployment remains a major problem.

The World Bank estimates that two million people are employed every year.

Despite lengthy efforts to restructure the economy, officials estimate that production still accounts for only 10 percent of economic activity.

While working to boost the sector, officials say they have learned the lessons from places like Bangladesh – where at least 1,134 people were killed in the collapse of the Rana Plaza plant in 2013 – and are determined to be unsafe and unsustainable avoid working conditions.

The flagship Hawassa park, a campus of 52 factory barns occupied by American, European and Asian companies that produce clothing and textiles, was opened in 2017.

The approximately 30,000 employees sew fabric into T-shirts, sportswear or other sought-after items.

By the end of the year, around 30 industrial parks will be operating throughout Ethiopia, specializing in sectors such as machine manufacturing and information and communication technology, Arkebe said.

Currently 12 parks have been built.

The parks have already paid dividends, Arkebe said, raising foreign direct investment to $ 4.3 billion in 2017 – a fourfold increase over five years earlier.

But wage levels are in the spotlight.

The monthly basic salary of $ 26 at Hawassa makes Ethiopian clothing workers the lowest paid in the world, according to the NYU Stern Center report.

Although the amount is not uncommon for entry-level employees in a country with no minimum wage, employees say it barely covers food, transportation and rent.

Even those who lease tight apartments with three or four colleagues and sleep on shared mattresses in shifts say they don’t deserve a decent life.

Eight months after his resignation, Zemen lives with his family and is still looking for a new job, but he does not regret it.

He would rather grow food for himself at the family farm than toil in the factory he initially saw as his escape, he said.

He is far from the only employee who quickly became disillusioned when the reality of factory life did not meet his expectations.

Tony Kao, deputy general manager of JP Textile, said that Hawassa employees faced challenges in moving from agricultural to industrial work.

“It took a while before they only learned industrial work. They must now be on time to work and now they must learn new skills, they must learn to operate the machines, which is a whole new chapter for them,” he said.

Medihant Fehene also left its factory in Hawassa.

“I would have to wake up at 5:30 am to take the bus to start work at 6:00 am, or if I would take the afternoon shift, I would not be home until 11:30 am, when it is dark and not safe for a woman to be outside, “she said.

Among the measures the government is investigating to address such frustrations, giving businesses is land for dormitories for employees to rent at subsidized rates, Arkebe said.

However, he also defended low wages and said that they ensure that companies invest in Ethiopia rather than in countries where production is more established.

“If the wages are high and no investments are made, no new jobs will be created,” said Arkebe.

“The livelihood of employees can improve as their productivity improves,” Arkebe added, comparing the process with the “industrial revolution” in Britain and the United States.

Such statements play well with industry representatives.

“Ethiopia is the future of the garment. Everyone is now looking at Ethiopia,” said Raghavendra Pattar, head of Nasa Garment Plc in Hawassa.

Ethiopian workers have had the right to organize since the 1960s, but Pattar said he saw no need to establish trade unions in the industrial park.

But Ayalew Ahmed, vice president of the Confederation of Ethiopian Trade Unions, told AFP that early this year the first “task forces” would start organizing workers.

“If the employers voluntarily have trade unions in the company, that’s OK. Otherwise we will set them up outside the company,” he said.

The government supports the right of workers to organize, provided it is not too disruptive, said Eyob Tekalign Tolina, a state secretary of finance and one of Abiy’s best economic advisors.

In the meantime, factory owners in Hawassa seem to have no shortage of potential substitutes for those who stop.

In the park, 22-year-old Tekle Baraso Bonsa took a break from dyeing yarn to explain how he used his $ 33 per month wage to continue studying.

“If I didn’t do this,” he said, “I would shine shoes.”

