Advertisement

A UK court on Friday ordered Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani to pay $ 100 million for a conditional injunction given to three Chinese banks to get the $ 680 million repayment they received under a Loan contract were owed.

Indeed, Judge David Waksman has set a six-week grace period to pay a bail to be held in court until a full hearing is complete. He decided that Ambani’s defense unacceptable value was close to zero or that his family would not intervene to help him if “push came to push”.

“Overall, Mr. Ambani has not satisfied me that he cannot pay at all,” said Judge Waksman, criticizing in particular the lack of openness and “transparency” in Ambani’s defense regarding his financial resources.

Advertisement

The Reliance Group has announced that it will appeal the judgment.

“Mr Ambani is reviewing the UK court order and will seek legal advice on further remedies,” said Anil Ambani spokesman.

“The order relates to an alleged personal liability of Mr. Ambani and has no impact on the operations of Reliance Infrastructure Limited, Reliance Power Limited and Reliance Capital Limited,” said the spokesman.

The banks – China Ltd.’s industrial and commercial bank, the Mumbai branch, the China Development Bank and the Exim Bank of China – welcomed the order and said they continued to be confident that their lawsuit could be successfully negotiated.

“This is a straightforward request to repay outstanding loans to RCom (Reliance Communications) in good faith, backed by a binding personal guarantee from Mr. Ambani, which he has refused to redeem,” said a statement on behalf of the banks.

“We remain very confident in our claim. We hope that Mr Ambani will comply with the court’s order and look forward to the speedy settlement of the case, ”the statement said.

Another senior representative of the Reliance Group added that the RCom chief intends to seek further remedies based on the legal advice and is “confident” that he will have the opportunity to determine that the Chinese claim is “unfounded.”

Earlier, the court was told during a half-day hearing that Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani was a wealthy businessman and that he was not in the Indian telecommunications market due to a “catastrophic turnaround”.

The Chinese banks filed a summary judgment against Ambani in February 2012 for allegedly violating a personal guarantee on a debt refinancing loan of approximately USD 925 million.

The 60-year-old Ambani denies granting such a guarantee, which results in a lawsuit by the High Court in the United Kingdom – the jurisdiction that was agreed under the terms of the loan agreement.

At the hearing before the High Court of England and Wales Commercial Department in London, which set out the terms of the “conditional order” granted to three Chinese banks against the head of Reliance Communications (RCom) last year his legal team decided to determine this, taking into account his liabilities, his net worth was zero.

“The value of Mr. Ambani’s investment has collapsed since 2012. The Indian telecommunications sector in particular has been dramatically affected by the change in the government’s policy on spectrum allocation,” his defense said.

“If Mr. Ambani’s investments were worth more than $ 7 billion in 2012, they are now worth $ 89 million and his net worth is zero if you take into account his liabilities … Quite simply, he was now a rich businessman not, “said his lawyer Robert Howe.

The bank’s lawyer questioned Ambani’s demands and repeatedly referred to his “lavish lifestyle”.

“Well, Mr Ambani’s claim that he is personally insolvent is bankrupt. Has he filed for bankruptcy in India,” judge David Waksman asked during the half-day hearing.

Ambani’s team of lawyers, including leading Indian lawyer Harish Salve, denied this, followed by a brief reference in court to the recent Indian bankruptcy and bankruptcy law (IBC).

“Overall, it can be said that Mr. Ambani was unable to pay nearly $ 700 million in court,” Howe said.

The banks, represented by the lawyer Bankim Thanki before the court, tried to state in his evidence against the court regarding his financial resources that Ambani “was at best up to the truth”.

They also pointed to a number of cases in which Ambani family members intervened to save him, despite Ambani’s defense under the names of his mother Kokila, his wife Tina Ambani and his wife Dr. Sons Anmol and Anshul in the form of loans.

“Shall we seriously believe that his own mother, wife and sons cannot help him in his hour of need to fulfill a conditional order,” said Thanki, who claimed that Ambani’s evidence was similar to the proverbial “glossy” lipstick on the Pig ”in the sense of some“ blatant ”lies despite the burden of proof.

“The brother of ADA (Anil Dhirajlal Ambani), Mukesh, is generally considered the richest man in Asia and is classified by Forbes as the 13th richest person in the world and by Bloomberg as the 14th richest person in the world. He has an estimated net worth of $ 55 billion to $ 57 billion, ”the bank said in court.

Advertisement