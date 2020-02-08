Advertisement

The Reliance Group has announced that it will appeal the judgment.

London: A UK court on Friday ordered Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani to pay $ 100 million for a conditional injunction given to three Chinese banks to get the $ 680 million repayment they received under a Loan contract were owed.

Indeed, Judge David Waksman has set a six-week grace period to pay a bail to be held in court until a full hearing is complete. He decided that Ambani’s defense unacceptable value was close to zero or that his family would not intervene to help him if “push came to push”.

“In my general conclusion, Mr. Ambani has not satisfied me that he cannot make any payment at all,” said Judge Waksman, particularly when he criticized Ambani’s defense for “lack of openness” and “transparency” regarding his financial resources.

