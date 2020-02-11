Advertisement

Hoping to ban Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci from the leadership race, Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu opted for the nuclear option when he described him as “untrustworthy” and “supporter of terrorism”.

Cavusoglu highlighted the Turkish Cypriot leader’s divide with Ankara, saying that “he had never worked with a politician as unreliable as Mustafa Akinci.”

These comments serve as a backdrop to the upcoming Turkish Cypriot leadership election on April 26.

During a press conference with his Slovenian counterpart Miroslav Kesar, Cavusoglu was asked to comment on Akinci’s interview with The Guardian.

Akinci had told the British newspaper that “Turkish Cypriots are not going to become a minority among Greek Cypriots or want to be ruled by Turkey”.

He noted that a possible annexation of the north of Cyprus in the style of the annexation of Crimea by Russia “would be a nightmare scenario and not in the interest of the Turkish Cypriots”.

The Turkish Foreign Minister said he worked with Akinci during the negotiations at the Crans-Montana Cyprus conference, where he “has repeatedly proven to be untrustworthy”.

He accused the Turkish Cypriot leader of attacking Turkey to score points in the upcoming elections.

Cavusoglu argued that “no Turkish Cypriot would ever dream of witnessing such events. That a Turkish Cypriot politician would use Turkey in the election campaign. “

He said that Turkish Cypriots should take this into account when voting for their next leader and claim that “Turkey cannot interfere”, although Cavusoglu’s comments suggest otherwise.

In his interview with the Turkish Cypriot leader, The Guardian called Akinci, a “violent critic” of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who interfered in Turkish Cypriot affairs.

Erdogan has also pointed out Akinci for criticism after speaking out against Turkey’s decision to invade Syria.

In a written statement, Akinci said: “The problem is not complicated. All right. Turkish Cypriots do not want to become a minority on the Greek Cypriot side or live in constant dependence on Turkey. “

He added that the principle was to transform the runaway regime into one of the equal states of a federal Cyprus.

“This effort needs to be supported. Such a Cyprus with its north and south (member states) will look at Turkey with a friendly eye. It benefits everyone ”.

The government spokesman for Cyprus, Kyriacos Koushos, was asked to comment on the spit. He said: “It is our firm position that we in no way disrupt the electoral process for leading the Turkish Cypriot community.”

He said Nicosia “would like to have a leader who supports the continuation of the dialogue based on the agreements already made and resumes talks about where things have gone in Crans-Montana.”

“After the firm position of the Greek Cypriot side, nobody should interfere in the process of choosing the leader of the Turkish Cypriot community.”

