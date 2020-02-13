By Nikos Moudouros

While Ankara is deploying a search and destruction mission to ban Mustafa Akinci from the Turkish Cypriot leadership competition, it is causing the biggest political crisis in the occupied north since the 2004 Anan Plan referendum.

Ankara has decided to nuclearize Akinci with Turkish officials, fearing that it may pose a credible threat to their broader geopolitical plans.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu opted for the nuclear option when he described it as “untrustworthy” and “supporter of terrorism”.

Devlet Bahceli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which supports Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, called him a “traitor” and “behaves like a Greek Cypriot”.

Ankara attacked Akinci after an interview with The Guardian, in which he said Turkish Cypriots oppose Ankara’s interference in his affairs, and he sees the possible annexation of the North as a “nightmare scenario”.

You have to remember that this is not the first time that Akinci has made such statements.

The pre-election period, however, has facilitated Ankara’s attacks and the polarization between supporters of the Turkish Cypriot leader’s position and Turkey.

Ankara sees Akinci as the only politician who can question Turkey’s geopolitical plans, but who could also influence Turkey’s relationship with the Turkish Cypriots.

Akinci directly met Turkey’s geopolitical vision, which is supported by far-right circles in Turkey. These circles consider Turkish Cypriots to be an integral part of the Turkish nation.

Akinci and his followers refuse to compromise their views on “Cypriotism”.

Annexation appears to be one of Turkey’s hidden agendas.

Annexing the north of Cyprus has never been officially mentioned, but local developments are leading to it.

Without a solution to the Cyprus problem, the Turkish-occupied north will one day become a de facto Turkish province.

Turkey already has control over many aspects of the daily life of the Turkish Cypriot population.

The nightmare scenario for Akinci and his followers is that Turkey’s political system will be transferred to Cyprus.

That would mean that Greek Cypriots wake up and find a “little Ankara” next door. A small Ankara that has all the features that the Turkish state has today.

This would be a disaster for the Turkish Cypriots, as they will slowly lose their identity as an independent political entity.

It is worth noting that increased interference in the Turkish Cypriot community has increased resistance to such a scenario.

The truth is that Akinci’s newspaper interview wouldn’t have attracted as much attention if Turkish politicians hadn’t attacked him as much as they did.

Dissatisfaction with Ankara

However, Akinci is aware of the growing discontent with Ankara and would like to build on it.

During his last rally to officially announce that he would be running in the April elections, Akinci said that he did not want the voices of those who agreed to the political lynching of the outspoken Afrika Zeitung.

The paper was physically attacked by members of organizations affiliated to Erdogan’s AK party.

By saying what he did, Akinci distanced himself from ACP organizations and supporters.

While this seems to be in Akinci’s favor, there is another view that is gaining ground among Turkish Cypriots, and that is the requirement that they are independent of both the Greek Cypriots and Turkey.

This position is gaining momentum and is being advanced.

This is, of course, the most far-fetched scenario.

Meanwhile, Akinci is probably the last Turkish Cypriot politician who, due to his age and personal experience, represents the generation that has seen the island’s transition from a unified state to division.

He is one of the last politicians to witness the emergence and maturation of the demand for a solution to the Cyprus problem based on a bizarre federation.

That is why Akinci is the politician who is clearly in favor of a federal solution.

Akinci scores a few points with people on the left, but at the same time it costs support from people on the right.

Despite the main opposition party, the Social Democratic Republican Turkish Party (CTP), which supports its leader Tufan Erhuman in the elections, Akinci also appeals to its voters.

The main difference between this vote and all previous elections for the Turkish Cypriot leader is that they are less concerned with the Cyprus problem than with how Turkish Cypriots perceive their relationship with Turkey.

The author is a lecturer in Turkish and Middle East studies at the University of Cyprus