Greek Olympic champion Anna Korakaki will be the first athlete to wear the Olympic torch this summer ahead of the Tokyo 2020 games.

On March 12, Korakaki will travel to Olympia in Greece – the place where the ancient Olympics were held – where she will have the torch lit by a symbolic high priestess at a traditional ceremony to mark the long journey of the flame to Japan to start.

“It is a great honor for me. I am thrilled and I think the feelings in ancient Olympia will be even more intense. I look forward to experiencing this moment and I am sure that it is in my mind and in my heart will remain for the rest of my life, “said Korakaki in a press release.

Korakaki won a gold medal for the 25-meter pistol race at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil). Since then, the 23-year-old has taken her success home by winning the 2018 World Cup for 10-meter air pistols and the gold medal for 25-meter pistols at the 2019 European Games.

Despite her success at a young age, Korakaki, who was born in the city of Drama in northeast Greece, does not seem to rest on her laurels.

“The truth is that I’ve won all the titles that can be won in shooting and sports in general – even the (10m air pistol) world record that I dreamed of,” the 23-year-old told Olympic Channel. “Now I just hope that I stay at this level and get the titles over and over again. I hope that I will stay on the top level for another 10 to 15 years.”

The Greek Olympic Committee (HOC) – Greece’s Olympic governing body – unanimously decided that Korakaki would be the first torchbearer for the Tokyo 2020 games

Gold medalist Anna Korakaki from Greece smiles during the awards ceremony for the women’s 25-meter pistol event on August 4, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Sam Greenwood / Getty Images

“It is a historic moment because for the first time in history, an athlete will be the first torchbearer. I believe that Anna Korakaki honored the Greek flag and our country and deserves it, not just for the two medals at the” Olympic Games in Rio, but also for their successes after 2016, “said HOC President Spyros Capralos, member of the International Olympic Committee, in a press release.

As soon as her stage of the season is over, Korakaki will hand over the torch to Japanese athlete Mizuki Noguchi, who won the marathon event at the 2004 Athens Olympics. The torch will spend a total of eight days in Greece before being flown to Japan.

The flame will then be carried to all 47 prefectures of Japan for 121 days prior to the Summer Games. The ultimate goal is Tokyo’s new national stadium, where the last torchbearer will light the cauldron on July 24th during the opening ceremony.

