Anna Sui’s latest fashion creation will be modeled during New York Fashion Week on Monday, February 10, 2020.

A model created by Anna Sui walks the catwalk during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2020.

A model created by Anna Sui walks the catwalk during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2020.

A model created by Anna Sui walks the catwalk during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2020.

NEW YORK – Anna Sui doesn’t love scary movies, but she loves illusions, especially glamorous illusions.

This is one reason why she turned to the Italian horror of the 1970s, the B-Movie variant, as inspiration for her latest collection, which was shown at New York Fashion Week on Monday. Think of Gothic vampires and also the cult favorites “The Hunger” by Catherine Deneuve-David Bowie, another film that moved them.

It was the cat’s eye glasses and fascinator hats, along with the trashy lights in red and green, that helped pull them in and puncture their runway.

“I’ve seen so many of these films in the past few months,” Sui told The Associated Press in a backstage interview. “Women wore negligees and coats.”

And devil horns? In their often airy collection, in which some colorful buffer coats were thrown in, was a model with two horns in black. Others were clad in black faux leather, crumpled and burned velvet, and vampire-like black jacquard with fluttering feathers.

It was horror glamor, a la Anna Sui.

“I think what we’re missing today is glamor,” she said. “We went through this whole sporty look and now we need something more glamorous. I think we miss glamor. Everything is so real, everything is so on your face, everything is so digital. We need a little illusion, we need a little fantasy, and that’s what I wanted to show here. ‘

This fantasy came with lace-up boots and shoes with chunky high heels, a dress with a green print and a pattern of black and white leaves, a gothic cape in fiery red and plenty of paisley, a brand mainstay. She mixed textures and prints, combined a leopard coat made of fake fur with a loose floral dress and crocheted patchwork skirts with blouses with stretch sleeves.

Though she hasn’t left her office for weeks, Sui claims fashion continues to support her after 40 years in the industry.

“I hope I can do it forever,” she said.

___

Associated Press producer Morgan Evans from New York contributed to this story.

Advertisement