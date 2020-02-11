Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Anne Hathaway has played in ‘The Princess Diaries’ in 37 films since her debut in 2001

Anne’s films have raised at least $ 6.8 billion worldwide so far

She owns a $ 2.55 million apartment in Manhattan with husband Shulman

Actor Anne Hathaway has also realized her screen shot of a smart, grounded and urban woman in real life with wise investments. The artist, who broke into the big league with Disney’s “The Princess Diaries” has collected a net worth of $ 35 million with a number of smart investments, media reports say.

Hathaway rode the success of ‘The Princess Diaries’ in which she portrayed a clumsy, precocious teenager who finds out that she is indeed royalty – who earned $ 165.3 million gross and cemented her career so far in 37 feature films. She made her mark through the role of an inexplicable personal secretary of a character played by Meryl Streep in “The Devil Wears Prada”, while in the superhero film “The Dark Knight Rises” she easily searched for the role of the Catwoman.

Her films “Les Misérables”, “Becoming Jane” and “Interstellar” that brought her rave reviews were also noted for a strong register. Her 37 films have raised $ 6.8 billion worldwide so far, says a report on the Fox Business website. The films from the winner of the Academy Award in 2012 have an average gross of $ 97.5 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

Although her film career flourished, Hathaway built a career as a brand ambassador / endorser. Starting with the Tod leather goods brand in 2011, Hathaway promotes the French premium lifestyle brand Lancôme and Bolon Eyewear.

It is estimated that her Instagram account has been a success as an approval platform that earned between $ 27,750 and $ 46,250 for every paid post.

Hathaway’s investments in the real estate sector were equally impressive. She recently sold a five-bedroom home in Westport, Connecticut for $ 2.7 million. Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman own a Swiss-style chalet in California. Their apartment in Upper West Side, Manhattan, is estimated at $ 2.55 million.

After her debut in 2001 and an impressive filmography en route in a relatively short period, Brand Hathaway has only grown in strength and variety. Some believe that the story of the financial revival of this daughter of a mother and father of a stage artist is remarkable because of a dark phase in her life when a man she went out with turned out to be a scammer later in prison.

Her romantic relationship with Italian real estate developer Raffaello Follieri started in 2004 because of her interest in a not-for-profit that he ran to vaccinate poor children from developing countries. But it turned out to be bitter when the FBI arrested Follieri in 2008 for fleeing people of millions of dollars posing as a broker in Vatican City. Follieri also served a prison sentence for the crime.

Anne Hathaway speaks on stage during the 20-year anniversary of the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala presented by Cartier held at the Palm Springs Convention Center on January 6, 2009 in Palm Springs, California. The actor, who confessed after having suffered her romantic relationship with a project developer who was convicted of fraud for fraud, has made a remarkable financial turnaround. Photo: Getty Images / Michael Buckner

