February 9, 2020 4:11 pm

Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – We had the third sunny Sunday in a row today! Temperatures were mild in most of the region in the upper 30’s.

Tonight usually looks clear, with a slight chance for a few light snow flurries over the Idaho Panhandle.

TONIGHT’S FORECAST: We’re going to fall in our late 20’s for these nighttime lows tonight. In Spokane the sky is partly cloudy and the weather conditions are mostly clear. Light snow and thunderstorms could be seen in northern Idaho this evening. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/kBQNnhU2jb

Our highs in the region on Monday will reach the 1940s. We have one more day of sunshine with a light wind. The night lows will reach the 1920s.

FORECAST OF TOMORROW: Another day full of sunshine !? Looks like Mondays aren’t that bad after all. Our heights reach the upper 30s and 40s, with light wind in the region. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/61KsEyVa6y

These 40-degree temperatures are expected to last most of the week! Enjoy the dry weather, because another storm system is expected on Thursday that brings rain and snow.

7-DAY FORECAST: Temperatures are expected to remain in their forties for the rest of the week through the next weekend. We should stay dry until Thursday. This storm system could potentially give us another chance of rain and snow in Spokane and CDA. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/gs3AjHN0zZ

