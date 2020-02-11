Advertisement

BURLINGTON, Iowa – Another defendant was convicted of murdering a 26-year-old man in southeastern Iowa.

A Des Moines county jury found Emmanuel Spann guilty of the murder and first-degree conspiracy on Monday. The mandatory punishment in Iowa for first-degree murder: living in prison without the possibility of parole.

Advertisement

Spann was one of five men charged with murdering Demarcus “Peanut” Chew outside his mother’s home in Burlington on September 10, 2017. Andre Harris and Derrick Parker were sentenced to 15 years, Antoine Spann to 20 years. A Chicagoer, Caesar Davison, has pleaded not guilty. The selection of the jury for his trial in Burlington is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

Judicial evidence showed that the five men from Chew from the Expose nightclub in Gulfport, Illinois followed to his mother’s home in Burlington.

Advertisement