February 7, 2020 6:02 p.m.

Kris Crocker

Posted: Feb 7th 2020, 6:02 pm

It felt a bit like living in a bog in Spokane this week, but there are changes for the weekend. HOWEVER, the latest moves in a series of storm systems through the northwest of the country and mostly brings rain to the valleys and snow to the mountains. Many valley towns turn into snow overnight. It won’t matter much in the valleys – up to 1 inch, mostly in Northern Idaho. The mountains will get more snow, and a winter weather notice of over 3,000 for Friday evening through Saturday afternoon has been issued for the Idaho Central Panhandle. In addition to the wet weather, the winds increase overnight in windy conditions until Saturday morning.

On late Saturday morning the wind subsides and the light snow subsides. It gets a little brighter on Saturday afternoon and the forecast for Sunday contains even more sunshine! Our dry days will continue until the middle of next week. Temperatures are seasonal and range from the top 30 to the bottom 40 years. The rain and snow can return until the late next working week.

