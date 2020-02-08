Advertisement

SRINAGAR: The authorities of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday passed the Public Safety Act (PSA) against Naeem Akhtar, another high-ranking leader of the Democratic People’s Party (PDP).

Mr. Akhtar, who served both as minister of the PDP-BJP coalition governments led by Mufti Muhammad Sayeed and Mehbooba Mufti, and as their chief spokesman, is one of several hundred politicians and activists supported by the authorities before the lifting of Article 370 of the center in Were taken into custody and split J&K into two Union Territories on August 5 last year.

His detention under section 107 of the law enforcement agency came to an end this week, official sources said.

Advertisement

Akhtar is the third high-ranking chairman of the PDP and the fifth mainstream politician from J&K booked this week under the PSA. On Wednesday, his party colleague Muhammad Sartaj Madni and the secretary general of the National Conference (NC) and former minister Ali Muhammad Sagar were arrested after their preventive detention under section 107 of the law enforcement agency.

A day later, former Prime Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were slapped with PPE. The documents for which they were booked under this law relate to their sharp rejection of the repeal of Articles 35A and 370 and Ms. Mufti’s alleged militant and pro-separatist tendency.

On September 14 last year, NC president, triple prime minister and incumbent MP Farooq Abdullah J & Ks became the first mainstream politician to be booked under the PSA.

Official sources said that six months after their detention, other mainstream politicians will be screened under this strict law.

The authorities have the PSA on the pretext that the government could crack down on J & K’s mainstream politicians, who remain steadfast in their resistance to the controversial August 5, 2019 move, depriving the state of its special status and splitting it up two UTs.

According to the PSA introduced at J&K in 1978, a person can be detained for a period of two years without the authorities requesting formal legal proceedings. In 2012, the legislature changed PSA by relaxing some of its strict regulations.

In the case of first-time offenders or persons who “act against the security of the state” for the first time, the detention period for these persons was reduced from two years to six months. However, the possibility of extending the term to two years was retained “if the behavior of the detainee does not improve”.

While relying on the PSA against selected politicians, the authorities release several others among those who were detained with them six months ago.

end of

Advertisement