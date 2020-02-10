Advertisement

Posted on Feb 10, 2020 / 02:03 PM EST

/ Updated: February 10, 2020 / 2:03 p.m. EST

The weather in February will be mostly calm and fairly mild

Standard through Wednesday via CNY, but it will become more active again

late into the night here on Thursday.

A storm laden with moisture will move late to the northeast

Wednesday night to Thursday. There is a great deal of uncertainty regarding

We will see the amount and type of precipitation from this system in CNY. The

The trail of the storm will ultimately determine what we see.

Advertisement

WHAT WE KNOW:

– A storm system will hit us late Wednesday evening

Thursday

– Precipitation is likely to start late Wednesday evening as snow

– The heaviest rainfall is expected to occur late Wednesday evening

in the beginning of Thursday

– Behind this storm, it gets much colder late Thursday afternoon

see you on Friday

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW:

– Whether or not the snow that develops late Wednesday evening will

switch to a wintry mix and or rain over

Thursday morning

– The amount of precipitation that falls

Regardless of the prevailing type and amount of precipitation that we see from this storm, it will be bitterly cold and stormy according to this system from Thursday evening to Friday. With the colder air, there should be some lake effect snow on Friday. Contact the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team for information about this storm.

Advertisement