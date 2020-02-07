Advertisement

The Prime Minister of Delhi and the party representative of Aam Aadmi, Arvind Kejriwal, were informed by the election commission that he posted a questionable video on his Twitter account that is directed against the opposition and hostility for reasons of religion, the caste community or promote language panel.

Kejriwal was asked to reply to the notification before 5 p.m. on Saturday, the day of the Delhi vote.

The video suggests that Kejriwal and his party were fighting elections on the development plank, while others were talking about “Hindu Muslim”, “CAA” and “Mandir-Masjid”.

The election commission’s announcement said it was a complaint by the BJP on February 4, 2020, alleging that Kejriwal uploaded the video to “gain voices / create mutual hatred / tensions between religious communities / exacerbating existing differences to cause that against code of conduct. “

According to the Commission, Kejriwal at first sight violated the code of conduct.

“The video had the potential to disrupt the harmony between communities and widen the existing differences between social and religious communities, and the same amounts to appeal to the caste or community spirit for security voices,” the Commission said.

Section 125 of the Representation of the People’s Law prohibits candidates and political parties from promoting hostility using community, religion, race, caste and language and provides for a maximum prison sentence of three years for those found guilty.

Kejriwal becomes the youngest high-profile leader to join the list of those asked by the Electoral Commission to explain their behavior.

UP Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, MP Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra are some of the leaders of the BJP who have been in the firing line of the election panel.

Yogi Adityanath was asked yesterday to explain his comments that Arvind Kejriwal had a habit of feeding Biryani to suspected citizens who protested the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Shaheen Bagh, Delhi. He was asked to submit his answer by 5 p.m. on Friday.

