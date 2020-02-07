Advertisement

GENEVA >> The American weather agency said today that an Argentine research base at the northern tip of Antarctica is reporting a temperature that, if confirmed, could be a record high for the icy continent.

Clare Nullis spokeswoman for the World Meteorological Organization, quoting figures from Argentina’s national weather service, said the Esperanza base registered 64.9 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday – at the top of the previous record of 63.5 degrees in March 2015.

For comparison, the low temperature for Wahiawa, recorded today at 7:56 AM, was 59 degrees.

The WMO committee, which uses the agency’s weather and climate archive, is now expected to check whether the value would be a new record.

“Everything we’ve seen so far indicates a likely legitimate record, but we will, of course, begin a formal evaluation of the record as soon as we have all the data from SMN and about the meteorological conditions surrounding the event,” Rando-weather said – and climate extremes rapporteur, Randal Cerveny, referring to the acronym for the Argentina weather service.

“The record seems likely to be associated (in the short term) with what we call a regional” foehn “event across the area,” Cerveny said, defining as rapid warming of air coming down a slope or mountain.

WMO says the Antarctic Peninsula, on the northwestern tip of the continent near South America, is one of the fastest warming regions on Earth – at nearly 5.4 degrees Fahrenheit in the last half century.

Approximately 87 percent of the glaciers along the west coast of the peninsula have withdrawn during those 50 years, most of which have shown “an accelerated retreat” in the last 12 years, WMO said.

The Star advertiser contributed to this report.

