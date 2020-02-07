Advertisement

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA –

Argentine Antarctica had the hottest day on record since Thursday’s measurements began, the National Meteorological Service said.

The temperatures climbed around 18.3 degrees Celsius (64.9 degrees Fahrenheit) around noon at the Esperanza research station, the highest temperature since 1961 according to the meteorological service.

The previous record was at 17.5 degrees on 24 March 2015.

Argentina has been present in Antarctica for the past 114 years, including various scientific research bases, and is also a signatory to the Antarctic Treaty, which entered into force in June 1961 and prohibits any militarization of the continent.

Accelerating the melting of glaciers and especially ice caps in Antarctica helps to stimulate sea level rise, threatening coastal areas and small island states.

On Argentina’s Marambio basis, temperatures reached 14.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the hottest temperature for a day in February since 1971. The previous record took place on February 24, 2013, when temperatures reached 13.8 degrees.

