IRVINE – The toughest opponent for UC Irvine’s baseball team in the past decade has been the NCAA selection committee.

The anteaters have often been ignored for post-season berths, most recently last season when, despite a 37-17 overall record and a 17-7 Big West Conference mark, they came second after the UC Santa Barbara league camp stood, were bypassed.

The 2019 team had a low RPI and suffered from the Big West profile success when Cal State Fullerton missed the postseason for the first time since 1991 and Long Beach State hit its worst record since the Dirtbag era began. The Great West received only an automatic NCAA offer in 2018 and 2019.

“All you can do is win as many games as possible and hope it is good enough,” said Ben Orloff, the former star of the theater who made his debut as head coach last season. “We won a lot of series, which is usually very important.”

The Anteaters won 13 out of 15 three-game series, but did not play a strong non-conference schedule and finished the course 9: 8. They scored only 16 runs in the eight losses and suffered some major injuries on the hill.

The roster losses are remarkable. The starters Andre Pallante and Tanner Brubaker as well as Taylor Rashi have disappeared, as have the big bats Brandon Lewis and Christian Koss. The anteaters, however, return 19 postmen and add 18 newcomers, some of which are intended for leading roles.

“I like what we have, but time will tell,” said Orloff, before going to a season opening series in Fresno on Friday. The first home game is February 21 against Rice. “We have a good group of new players, but at the moment there is a lot of uncertainty about how they all fit.”

The anteaters were rated conference title contenders by most pre-season previews, but finished fifth in the pre-season poll among conference coaches, despite winning series over three of the four teams above them last season.

“I don’t think there is a big difference between many teams in the league,” said Orloff.

Denholm is the returning ace and John Vergara is a candidate for a starting rotation or a bullpen roll, supported by four transfers and newcomer left-hander Nathan Church, a two-way player from El Toro High, who graduated from school in 2017 to become a CIF-SS led titles and took a red shirt season in 2019.

The four JC transfers are Peter van Loon, who was 13-3 at Ohlone College last season. Josh Ibarra (Golden West), who was selected as a draft pick by the Dodgers in 2019 and was 4: 1 last season with 1.62 ERA and eight saves; Cole van der Helder (Orange Coast College over Oregon), who was 3.19 ERA 12-1 and received MVP honors while winning a state title at OCC under the late John Altobelli; and Gordon Ingebritson (Pasadena CC via Coastal Carolina), who was 13-8 years old in his two seasons in Pasadena.

“We still don’t know what our rotation will look like this weekend,” said Orloff. “But we have a lot of people who we think can take on the roles. At the end of last season, we were dealing with a small group of people who were healthy and helped. We start this season with 10 or 11 guys who will make a difference. ”

Outfielder Jake Palmer and Mike Peabody return with veterans Connor Zickefoose, Adam Damla and Griffin Mazur at the top of the lineup. Four new arrivals are expected to fight for spots in the infield.

Jake Cosgrove (.308, 26 RBIs) is a transfer from Seattle that was a red shirt last season, while Riley Kasper, who was an all-CIF selection at Capistrano Valley High, last season had 49 RBIs at Saddleback College would have. Taishi Nakawake (.299) was a two-year starter at El Camino College and Connor McGuire was an all-CIF tip at Beckman High and is the son of former UCLA All-American and six-year-old MLB player Ryan McGuire.

—– UC IRVINE AT A GLANCE —–

Trainer: Ben Orloff (second season, 37-17)

2019: 37-17, 17-7 Big West (second)

Returning players: RHP Trenton Denholm (10-4, 1.81 ERA, 0.81 whip), C Griffin Mazur (.297), OF Konner Zickefoose (.308), IF Adam Damla (.299, 39 RBIs), OF Jake Palmer ( .307), BY Mike Peabody (.312, 28 RBIs), RHP John Vergara (1-0, 3.55)

Lost players: IF Christian Koss (.307, 11 SBs), 1B Brandon Lewis (.315, 14 HRs, 54 RBIs), SP Andre Pallante (10-4, 2.68) SP Tanner Brubaker (5-3, 2.99), P Tayler Rashi ( 5-1, 2.36, 12 saves)

newcomers: RHP Peter van Loon (Ohlone College), RHP Josh Ibarra (Golden West), RHP Cole van der Helder (Oregon / Orange Coast College), RHP Gordon Ingebritson (Coastal Carolina / Pasadena CC), IF Jake Cosgrove (Seattle), IF- BY Riley Kasper, LHP Nathan Church (El Toro HS)

Orloff says: “We don’t have the rotation and closer than last season, at least not now, but we have a lot of pitchers with talent and a good core of hits.”