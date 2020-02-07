Advertisement

MILWAUKEE – Giannis Antetokounmpo believes the Milwaukee Bucks did the right thing by standing at the close.

The reigning league MVP and his teammates rolled on Thursday evening.

Antetokounmpo had 36 points and 20 rebounds in a 112-101 victory over the fighting Philadelphia 76ers.

Milwaukee preferred to stick to the team that set a 44-7 record and is well on the way to becoming the third team in the league’s history and winning 70 games.

“I think a lot of teams get players so they can play against us and protect us better,” said Antetokounmpo. “But I think we are the best team in the NBA. We have the best record in the NBA.

“There should be no change for me. Thank god there was no such thing. I think the people we have, the chemistry we have in the team, is amazing at the moment. The boys we have are playing great. These are the guys I went to war with all season, and I’m glad we have the same team. ‘

Milwaukee’s enthusiastic defense prevented the 76ers and their all-star center Joel Embiid.

Philadelphia shot just 37.4% of the field (37 out of 99) and Embiid was 6 out of 26 while contributing 19 points and 11 rebounds in 33 minutes.

“I missed a lot of open looks tonight,” said Embiid, who was 3 out of 10 from a 3-point distance. ‘We came into play with a plan to shoot a lot of 3s, especially the way they protect us. I am proud of my teammates. I felt like we were playing against each other tonight compared to the previous games. ‘

The Bucks won for the 12th time in 13 games and avenged the Sixers in Philadelphia a one-sided loss on Christmas Day. The Sixers closed a 0-4 road that also included losses to Atlanta, Boston and Miami.

Four-point striker Khris Middleton ended the first half with 20 points and seven rebounds, and point guard Eric Bledsoe added 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Tobias Harris led Philadelphia (31-21) with 25 points, and Ben Simmons narrowly missed a triple double with 11 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists.

“I don’t think they got much of the rhythm they wanted,” said Middleton. “I think we did a great job playing physically and not fouling.”

Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 15 rebounds for the fifth game in a row and the 14th time this season. He was only the fifth player in franchise history to record a game between 30 and 20, and the first since Vin Baker in February 1996.

He was also the first player in the NBA to play five games in a row between 30 and 15 since the 1985/86 season.

“It’s crazy,” said Antetokounmpo. “I’m happy that we win and play well. But I can do a lot better. I can be smarter; I can be sharper. I can make better passes on time, take 3-point shots and 2-point shots. That is the attitude that I have. ‘

Center Brook Lopez was in an early foul for the goats, but twin brother Robin filled with nine points in 20 minutes while effectively guarding Embiid.

Milwaukee, number 1 in the Defense League, held an opponent under 40% in shooting, a league high, for the 22nd time this season.

“The defense impressed me tonight, both in terms of activity and length,” said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer. “Both teams are long and sporty, but I think we checked the paint and the boards. If we reach the 3-point line, we might be able to exclude someone. ‘

Milwaukee kept the Sixers with 30 points in the paintwork and had a 60:50 rebound advantage.

Antetokounmpo had 19 points and 10 rebounds in the first half to give the dollars a 54-51 lead during the break.

Embiid was 1 for 10 from the field and had four points, while Harris led the Sixers with 12 points.

The Bucks beat the Sixers 32:23 in the third quarter, with eight points each from Antetokounmpo and Middleton. Milwaukee led by 17 points in the last quarter.

TEAM GIANNIS

Antetokounmpo and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James selected their respective teams for the All Star game on February 16 in Chicago. The Giannis team consists of starters Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Kemba Walker, Trae Young and Antetokounmpo, while the LeBron team starts with five teams James, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic and James Harden. Embiid was the Bucks star’s first choice. “I think he’s a cool guy, a great guy in the locker room,” said Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo tapped Bucks teammate Khris Middleton with his first reserve pick, adding Bam Adebayo, Rudy Gobert, Jimmy Butler, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry and Donovan Mitchell.

TIP-INS

76ers: Philadelphia acquired Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks on Thursday under a trade agreement from Golden State to strengthen the team’s bank. Philadelphia coach Brett Brown was happy with the additions. “You get someone in Alec who plays all alone and gets to the edge,” Brown said. “And Glenn, a kind of two-way player who can shoot and build his defense.” The Sixers also exchanged James Ennis for Orlando to clear a squad spot for the second round of 2020, and waived Trey Burke to clear another spot. ‘The Sixers struggled on the street, going 9:19 while at home 22-2. “In general, there is a mental toughness that you need to have on the street,” Brown said. “Sometimes we didn’t have the volume and intensity we needed.”

Bucks: Milwaukee remains on track to become the third NBA team to win 70 games. This would make the franchise into the elite with the Chicago Bulls 1995/96 (72 wins) and the Golden State Warriors 2015/16 (73 wins). Budenholzer downplayed the 70-win talk, but co-owner Marc Lasry said recently that he thinks the Bucks can join this club and win a championship. When asked before the game, the Bucks coach said there was no issue in the locker room. ‘The Bucks stood at the close of trade as the Eastern Conference candidate, Miami, took an important step to land former super-sub-warrior Andre Iguodala. “I feel really good with our team,” said Budenholzer. ‘We were even better in the first 50 games than last year. Continuity means a lot to us. We were together for a year and a half, many of us. We believe that is an advantage we have. You trade for a few years and not for a few years. ” George Hill stays out with a left thigh injury and missed his fourth game in a row on Thursday.

NEXT

Sixers: host Memphis on Friday evening.

Bucks: Play at Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

