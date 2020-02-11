Advertisement

“Technology has conquered death,” the Altered Carbon Season 2 teaser reminds us.

The original from Netflix returns on February 27 with Anthony Mackie now in the lead role as Takeshi Kovacs. (Joel Kinnaman played the character in the first season.) Thanks to the technology of 300 years in the future, consciousness can be digitized and human bodies interchangeable; Mackie’s body is now the new sleeve for Kovacs.

The new season of the sci-fi drama finds the only surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors who continue his age-old quest to find lost love Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry). Kovacs is recruited for his home planet, Harlan’s World, with the promise to find her, and he soon finds out that his new mission to solve a series of brutal murders and that search are one and the same. With the help of his loyal A.I. Poe (Chris Conner), Kovacs works with new allies and searches for the truth about who Quellcrist is.

Season 2 also plays Lela Loren, Simone Missick, Dina Shihabi. and Torben Liebrecht, with Will Yun Lee and James Saito guest in the lead.

View the trailer below and click through the gallery above for a first look at season 2.

Altered Carbon, season 2, Thursday 27 February, Netflix

