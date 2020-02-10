Advertisement

Protesters are blocking access to one of Vancouver’s ports in Vancouver on Sunday, February 9, 2020. The protesters, who stand in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en members against the LNG pipeline in northern British Columbia, are the most important ports in Vancouver on the fourth day of the blockade.

Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press

Anti-pipeline protesters have been ordered to freeze access to four ports in the Vancouver region.

The order states that they have to leave the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and no longer have to block the ports’ access points.

A spokeswoman for the agency said she had no choice but to force the demonstrators to resume port operations.

But the demonstrators say they want to stay.

They are in solidarity with the hereditary bosses of Wet’suwet’en who are trying to stop the construction of a massive pipeline project that crosses their traditional territory in northwestern British Columbia.

Their struggle has sparked a protest movement that rises from the B.C. Legislators in Victoria on the ports of Vancouver on the railroads in Ontario and Quebec.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 9, 2020.

