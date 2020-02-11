Advertisement

Dozens of people were arrested after disrupting travel across the country in a sign of solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en Nation, whose hereditary leaders resisted the construction of a gas pipeline through Northern British Columbia.

Meetings were held in Vancouver, Victoria, Ottawa, Toronto, St. John’s, N.L. on the weekend and until Monday. and Belleville, Ont., to name just a few.

The Coastal GasLink pipeline would span 670 kilometers from Dawson Creek, B.C. to the coast near Kitimat, B.C.

LNG Canada, the pipeline company, has reached an agreement with all 20 elected band councils along the pipeline route, including the Wet’suwet’en Council, but the hereditary leaders of Wet’suwet’en say that the councils have authority only about reserve countries, while claiming the title in an area of ​​22,000 square kilometers that has never been ceded.

“Those are colonial laws, they are not Wet’s laws and laws,” Kukpi7 Judy Wilson, Secretary-Treasurer of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, CTV News said. “The laws of the Wet’suwet’en have long been here for the colonial governments and they still have the land rights in that territory, which is not yet unknown territory.”

Last week, the RCMP began to enforce a court order against people who camped outside a pipeline workshop near Houston, B.C.

Officers executing the order arrested 11 people on Saturday after allegedly barricading themselves in a warm-up center near the workplace. They were accused of breach of trust and would appear in court on Monday.

Pam Palmater, a Mi’kmaq lawyer and chairman of the indigenous government at Ryerson University, said the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), adopted by the British Columbia government in 2007, provides that indigenous peoples should not be removed from their country and have full control over their territory.

“Talking to a part of a nation is not talking to the entire nation and as we know in the Wet’suwet” and Nation, they may have six Indian Act Chief and Council systems, but they also have the hereditary system, which never are displaced, “she told CTV’s Power Play.

Gary Mar, the CEO of the Petroleum Services Association of Canada, said he believes having the 20 elected band councils on board the project means that it will be stopped by just a few people who oppose it.

“It is a very challenging issue to have a few members, not all members of the heirs of the Law’s laws, who agree,” he said. “Some of them even agree with the progress of this project. They acknowledge the importance of the project for creating economic opportunities for them. “

Support for the people of Wet’suwet was seen throughout the country this weekend, while protesters occupied government buildings, blocked seaports and stopped railways.

VANCOUVER AND VICTORIA

In Vancouver and the nearby Delta, nearly 50 people were arrested on Monday morning after police had issued a court order against protesters blocking access to the port of Vancouver and DeltaPort.

“What they do stands up for us,” demonstrator Jordan Hollarsmith told CTV Vancouver. “What everyone defends here is the right to a clean, healthy and safe future.”

The gate entry points have since been deleted.

Protesters in Vancouver would not describe their plans for further demonstrations, but added that this is probably the last time local commuters would be delayed.

Later in the day on Monday, the demonstrations shifted to intersections and train tracks in the city.

In Victoria, protesters are camped outside the B.C. legislature and lit a ceremonial fire on Monday. They plan to stay there until the province tackles the problem.

“At this time, it is immoral, it is unjust and it is inhumane for Canada to criminalize and defame indigenous legislation,” Kolin Sutherland-Wilson, one of the demonstrators in Victoria, told the Canadian press.

OTTAWA

In Ottawa, a group of indigenous youth, supporters and allies entered the building of the Ministry of Justice in Ottawa, where the ministerial office of Prime Minister David Lametti is, to hold a sit-in on the blockade of Wet’suwet ‘and.

The group demands a meeting with the minister, but this week he is not in town. They plan to stay as long as their needs are met, including the RCMP relapsing from the blockade near Houston and meeting Lametti with the heirs in northern British Columbia.

“I think we generally want the Canadians to support us,” Gabrielle Fayant, one of the demonstrators, told CTV News. “In Canadian history, Canadians have been on standby for so long while indigenous peoples have been violently persecuted and suppressed, and now is the time for Canadians to finally stand up and show us that they truly believe in reconciliation because the indigenous people very quickly lose faith in this idea of ​​reconciliation. “

Some judicial officials met the group on Monday, but the protesters say it’s not enough because they don’t work directly in Lametti’s office.

BELLEVILLE AND TORONTO

In Belleville, Ont., Protesters have blocked the Via Rail train line that connects Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa.

“We will stay here until they try to remove us … we are protectors of the Mother Earth,” a demonstrator told CTV News Toronto. “We are here to support our brothers and sisters in the West … I am here with everyone to stand up for our rights.”

Via Rail said on Monday that the demonstrations have so far forced the cancellation of 111 trains, affecting more than 19,500 passengers.

The Canadian National Railway has been ordered to remove protesters from the tracks at Belleville and is working with the local police to force the movement.

Other protesters blocked the Canadian Pacific tracks in the western end of Toronto. The group behind this protest said they had chosen the CP tracks because of the company’s involvement in the transportation of materials used for the pipeline.

EDMONTON

At the University of Alberta in Edmonton, students organized a walk and demonstration on campus to support the Wet’suwet’en Nation.

The students then moved to Enbridge Place in downtown Edmonton for a secondary rally held by Indigenous Youth for Wet’suwet’s.

ST. JOHN’s, N.L.

About 100 demonstrators organized a meeting outside the Memorial University campus in St. John’s, N.L. on Monday before Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan was set to speak with an interest rate cut announcement.

“Natural resource development in this country at a time when we are committed to net zero, when a majority of Canadians have voted with clear concerns about climate change, there will be protests and people have a very strong opinion about it,” O Regan told reporters after the announcement.

“I was more than happy to hear their concerns and I am sure I will hear a number of others as I go through the country.”

MORE DEMONSTRATIONS COMING

Palmater said she believes the demonstrations will continue throughout the country until the provincial and federal governments act.

“When there is a situation where the RCMP violates the human rights of the indigenous rights of one group, you can be sure that more marches, rallies, protests, professions of legislators, railways and other infrastructure will be blocked to call attention to these massive violations of human and indigenous rights, “she said.

With files from CTV Ottawa News Bureau Online Producer Rachel Aiello, CTV Vancouver, CTV Victoria, CTV Toronto, The Canadian Press

