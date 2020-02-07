Advertisement

Exclusive

Getty

Antonio Brown I just made a HUGE loss in his apartment … The former NFL All-Pro was held responsible for the damage to his expensive apartment after an incident in April 2018.

Advertisement

… and now the question is how fat will the check be that Brown has to write ??? (add a “Whole Lotta Money” joke here).

As we reported earlier, Brown is sued After his previous apartment complex, The Mansions at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida accused him of having destroyed his fancy block.

Lawyers of the complex allegation Brown threw pillows and a vase from his balcony in an incident on April 24, 2018 … and devastated his home even during the tantrum.

The lawyers say Brown did everything from mirrors to breaking tables to staining sofa cushions … and they provided the court with pictures of the alleged damage.

Brown has fought in court for the past year and a half (remember he’s famous caused headache claimed that it was actually so his former coach Who did the damage?

But a judge has just decided that Brown IS is responsible for everything, regardless of whether he decided in favor of the apartment complex this week.

Brown will almost certainly have to issue a HUGE check for the complex now … though the case continues in court to find out how much he will ultimately owe.

Advertisement