Liam Sheedy hopes the Saturday game between Antrim and Tipperary to open Davitt Park in Belfast’s Falls Road will bring more Gaelic games to the city and county.

Gaelfast, the five-year initiative to strengthen engagement at GAA in Belfast and the county, led by Paul Donnelly, has already laid foundations in all of the city’s communities.

Sheedy’s relationship with Antrim dates back to 2017 when he assisted the Celtic Challenge team.

That same year, he was approached by his Hurling 2020 committee colleague, Sambo McNaughton, and Gary O’Kane, who persuaded him to support McNaughton’s senior hurling backroom team in July 2017, and he remained part of the preparation for the 2018 season ,

His Portroe colleague Darren Gleeson, whom Sheedy hired as goalkeeper coach in 2018, is now a coach and Sheedy’s affection for the county is evident.

“When I was up there I went to the social center in Casement Park and when Darren and I were there they played” Slievenamon “.

“There’s a really good core of ATM people up there and it’s sad to see how Casement Park has developed in recent years.

I am sure that revitalizing their flagship stadium will help them, and I hope that this will be fixed in the next few years.

“Getting up as an All Ireland champion when it only helps a few children or gets a few supporters to stand up for Antrim is an asset.” I think the game has to thrive in more counties and Antrim is a sleeping giant in this regard.

“We are opening up Davitt’s field and will have a lot of it. We hope that Antrim will build for the future and what GAA can become in Antrim in the future.”

After comfortable opening wins against Wicklow and Mayo, the test provided by Tipperary is the ideal preparation for Antrim before the division 2A promotion game against Offaly in Tullamore on Sunday.

Sheedy expects saffron assets to increase in the not too distant future.

The potential is probably not yet exhausted, but many players are in (available) this year.

“There are a lot of structures across the county, especially as part of the Gaelfast initiative, so I think things will come together for them this year and beyond.”

