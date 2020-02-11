Advertisement

TORONTO – OG Anunoby posted a career high of 25 points and reached a career high with 12 rebounds, Kyle Lowry had 27 points and 11 assists, and the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday 15th 126.

Pascal Siakam scored 14 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had a season high of 21 and Fred VanVleet added 16 when the Raptors won their 16th consecutive home game against Minnesota.

Lowry returned after missing Brooklyn’s win over whiplash on Saturday, but Center Serge Ibaka sat for flu-like symptoms. Hollis-Jefferson started for Ibaka.

D’Angelo Russell scored 22 points on his Minnesota debut and Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 10 rebounds, but the Timberwolves could not build on Saturday’s surprise win over the Clippers, who lost 13 games in 13 games.

Russell sat out on Saturday for a real quad bruise.

Jarrett Culver, Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez each scored 15 goals for the Timberwolves, who lost to Toronto five times in a row.

Minnesota had 23 sales in the worst season, which led to 34 points for Toronto. The Raptors had 20 sales, four less than the worst season. The Timberwolves scored 26 points before the mistakes in Toronto.

Minnesota was three quarters behind 106-94, but former raptor James Johnson scored two three points when the Timberwolves opened the fourth with a 12: 2 run and reduced it 9: 7 to 108: 106.

It was as close as Minnesota would be. Chris Boucher and Siakam scored a goal to take Toronto’s lead to six points, and VanVleet and Patrick McCaw scored a 3-10 goal on either side of Towns’ free throw.

Toronto scored eight times in a row before Hollis-Jefferson missed in the first quarter with 8:03. Lowry scored 14 points in the first and Siakam shot 4 for 4 and scored 10 points when the Raptors led 40-36.

Minnesota took its first lead of the game on a layup from Hernangomez with 6:24 in the second quarter. The Timberwolves led 75-74 at halftime.

Anunoby scored 16 points in third in 6-of-7 shooting, but the quarter’s basket came in the final seconds when VanVleet Hollis-Jefferson threw in an overhead pass that allowed for a quick break-in. Toronto won 32:19 against Minnesota and scored the fourth goal with 106: 94.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Towns had a team high with seven assists … Minnesota shot 5 for 15 in the third quarter. ‘The Timberwolves left the Raptors with 42-14 points.

Raptors: This was the first 20-point game in Anunoby’s career with 10 rebounds. ‘Toronto had seven sales in the first quarter, as many as Saturday’s Brooklyn earnings.

NEXT

Timberwolves: hosts Charlotte on Wednesday.

Raptors: Visit Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Further AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

