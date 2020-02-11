Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor and Anurag Basu teamed up for Barfi in 2012! The film managed to impress everyone, and Ranbir was highly praised for portraying a silent man in the film. The two came back together for Jagga Jasoos in 2017, but unfortunately the film did not meet the expectations of the audience. After the release of the film, rumors of a rift between Ranbir and Anurag began to circulate.

However, it seems that the relationship between the actor and the director has never been affected by the film’s lack of presentation at the box office. During his interview with Filmfare, Anurag Basu revealed: “I don’t know why I’m always asked about my relationship with Ranbir. The failure of Jagga Jasoos has not affected it in any way. I even met Sir (Rishi Kapoor) after he returned from the United States after his treatment. In fact, after JaggaI was depressed, not Ranbir. He supported me a lot. “

Advertisement

He also went ahead and praised the actor saying, “He wants to challenge himself every time. Nobody else has the kind of courage he has to make certain types of films. Ranbir is the most effortless actor I’ve met. It is spontaneous, pure and organic. Ranbir ke saath hanste chilled film ban jaati hai. He alone understands his process. It can switch on and off immediately. “

We were definitely happy that Anurag was able to clear the air on the much-discussed topic.

Advertisement